Rentberry, a San-Francisco-based real estate platform, announces a new feature to support Ukrainian refugees

Rentberry, a long-term rental platform, introduces a new feature dedicated to helping displaced Ukrainians find housing. As many people worldwide are eager to support Ukrainian refugees with a place to stay, Rentberry expects to become an intermediary for these two parties.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rentberry, a San Francisco-based proptech startup offering users a transparent and automated rental experience, has committed to assisting people displaced due to war in Ukraine with finding housing. After Russia initiated the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the team at Rentberry decided to do their part in supporting Ukrainians forced to flee their homeland. As a company operating in the rental market, assisting with housing needs made the most sense.

Short feature overview

On April 4th, 2022, Rentberry released a new feature dedicated to helping connect displaced Ukrainians searching for temporary rentals with landlords willing to provide their properties to refugees and others in need.

Property owners ready to offer their place to a Ukrainian refugee can now choose this option when adding a rental property on the Rentberry website. Checking the box will single out a rental listing with a special badge and place it at the top of the search results. Additionally, these properties will receive free property promotion for an unlimited time. Landlords will be able to set a desirable rental price or offer an apartment to stay for a symbolic $1 per month.

It is expected that many of the people fleeing the ongoing Russian aggression will look for a temporary place to stay, with the expectation of returning to Ukraine as the crisis abates and the dust literally and figuratively settles. For this reason, Rentberry, a formerly long-term-only rental platform, has introduced the ability to add mid-term properties available for a one- to three-month period.

Anticipated benefits of the project

According to the BBC, as of April 6, 2022, over 4.2 million Ukrainians have fled the country, and another 6.5 million have been internally displaced. Many people around the world are looking for ways to help Ukrainians during this crisis, with many eager to offer housing to these refugees at a much lower cost or even for free. Rentberry hopes to assist refugees searching for a safe place to live and to become a trustworthy intermediary for these two parties based on its knowledge and proven expertise in the rental market.

In addition, the company believes that some other elements of their rental platform may also prove useful in these circumstances. "We hope to see custom offers in action a lot," says Rentberry's CEO Oleksiy Lubinsky. "This is a situation when a landlord and a tenant might both not know what their expectations are and what they can offer another person. But I hope our custom offer will be the exact thing needed to help two strangers find a solution that will benefit one or even both of them immensely."

One final example is Rentberry's popular virtual tour feature, with which people looking for an apartment can save time and gain the upper hand in this competitive real estate market by skipping the step of viewing a property in person.

About Rentberry

Rentberry is a fully online, long-term rental platform with an extensive set of features that were designed to streamline communication between landlords and tenants. These include tenant screening, online rental payments, eSigning contracts, virtual tours, and more. Currently, Rentberry offers more than 4.3 million listings in over 50 countries worldwide.

