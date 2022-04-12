LogicMark, Inc. Announces Revised Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMark, Inc. LGMK announced today that the rescheduled earnings call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results will occur on April 19, 2022. Ms. Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO and Mr. Mark Archer, CFO will host the call with investors at 11:00 AM (PDT) / 2:00 PM (EDT).
To register and listen to the webcast please visit the LogicMark Investor Relations website here, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zuhcfg2m.
For investors who wish to participate by telephone, please use the following dial-in credentials:
US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 644-5287
US/CANADA Participant International Dial-In Number: (281) 973-6282
Conference ID: 9753305
The associated press release, SEC filings, and webcast replay will also be accessible on the Company's investor relations website.
About LogicMark
LogicMark, Inc. LGMK (formerly Nxt-ID, Inc.) provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices and IoT technologies to create a connected care platform. The company's devices give people the ability to receive care at home and confidence to age in place. LogicMark revolutionized the PERS industry by incorporating two-way voice communication technology directly into its medical alert pendant and providing this life-saving technology at a price point that everyday consumers could afford. LogicMark's PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration and dealers/distributors. The company was awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables the company to distribute its products to federal, state and local governments. For more information on projects and services, visit LogicMark.com.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements reflect LogicMark's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding LogicMark's successful execution of its business strategy. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to LogicMark or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to LogicMark and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause LogicMark's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.
Investor Relations Contact
CORE IR
Investor@logicmark.com
SOURCE LogicMark Inc.
