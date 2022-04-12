FCTI, Inc. Announces Peter Kulik as Vice President of Technology

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FCTI, Inc., a nationwide ATM solutions provider, welcomes Peter Kulik as its new Vice President of Technology. As the technology lead, Kulik will oversee the hardware and software driving the business's products and services – seeking to improve quality, security, availability, and innovation throughout the company.
Kulik has over thirty-five years of experience in ATM and financial technology. He began his career with NCR Corporation working on international and domestic financial, ATM, and retail systems and, eventually, partner technical programs.
Since his time with NCR, Kulik has worked with consulting company KLCI Research Group, Fifth Third Bank, and Vantiv in a variety of roles spanning debit networks, telecom, payment products, and mobile financial services.
Kulik joins FCTI from Citibank. There he served as the Director of Engineering, ATM Technology – focusing on security enhancements, delivering over 300 software projects with global scale, and improving software quality, availability, and process optimization.
Kulik has also served as the co-sponsor and editor of the ATM Industry Association's (ATMIA) NextGen Industry RFI, chaired the ATMIA NextGen Architectural Design Team, and worked as a founding member of the ATMIA Consortium for Next-Gen ATMs. He currently serves as Chairman of the ATMIA Executive Board.
"FCTI is a business with an exciting vision for a growing future," said Kulik. "I look forward to the opportunity to help them not only streamline their current products and services, but drive innovation and realize their dreams of future success."
Kulik holds a Bachelor's Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Pennsylvania. He also holds a Master's Science in Management and a Certificate in Economics and Finance from National Technological University.
