Real Good Foods Highlights Another Consecutive Period of Strong Sales and Velocity Growth in Recent SPINS Data

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. RGF ("Real Good Foods" or the "Company"), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today released the U.S. SPINS retail scanner performance data across all its products from the most recent period ending March 20th, 2022(1). For perspective, SPINS data captures consumption data in the Food, Drug and Mass retail channel, which represents approximately 50% of the Company's sales.
- The overall Frozen category (2) grew 5.8% over the four-week period.
- The Health & Wellness Frozen Food subcategory (2), which includes Health and Wellness focused brands like Real Good Foods, grew 8.8% over the four-week period.
- Real Good Foods brand in total grew 58% over the four-week period, compared to 68% over the twelve-week period.
o Real Good Foods core products, which include Entrée and Breakfast items, grew 146% over the four-week period.
o Real Good Foods brand velocities grew 101%
Sources: 1. SPINS Total US MULO, excluding Costco, dollar sales for 4-week and 12-week ending March 20, 2022. All comparisons in this paragraph are to the same measured period in the prior year. 2. The "Overall Frozen Category" and "Health & Wellness Frozen" category excludes Frozen and Refrigerated Meat, Poultry & Seafood.
About The Real Good Food Company
Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available, in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 420,000 followers.
