Dibbs to launch National Scale Plan Starting in Rhode Island

Dibbs, the new mobile app for construction bidding is sending dozens of Rhode Island Residents to Las Vegas to kick off their national referral program
NEWPORT, R.I., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off a successful launch in Rhode Island, Dibbs, has announced one of its strategies to accelerate their national expansion plan. Starting this month, Dibbs has launched a referral program that will send a group of Rhode Island residents and their guests to Las Vegas for four nights. This is the first of many giveaways they will launch in an effort to make Dibbs accessible to contractors and suppliers throughout the US.
"We believe this referral program will enable us to scale our company nationally and infiltrate new markets. I know firsthand that the construction industry is built on relationships and the foundation of trust. With this campaign, we hope to develop those relations one contractor at a time." Shares CEO Luke Fleury.
In order to qualify for this exclusive trip, Rhode Island users must refer and have 10 trade professionals sign up for Dibbs using their referral code. Once 10 trade professionals are signed up, Dibbs will send the referrer and a guest of their choice to Treasure Island Hotel & Casino for four nights. This also includes round trip airfare, catered events, and other exciting perks. A complete list of what the trip entails can be found on their website.
"We have seen successful campaigns like this in other businesses such as Uber, launching large campaigns to increase sign-ups and drive engagement on the app." Shares COO Case Olszewski.
The giveaway is rolling out in phases, starting with Rhode Island and throughout the New England region. Professionals who want to be notified when the giveaway is in their area can download the app and sign up to be notified when the app is available in their state.
SOURCE Dibbs
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.