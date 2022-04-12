Purchase Green - Fort Worth is now Open!

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major moves were made in the sport and leisure surfacing industry early this year. Announced in January 2022, The Recreational Group (RG) and its subsidiaries – including Synthetic Turf Depot – merged with artificial grass industry pioneer, Controlled Products (CP), a development from Sentinel Capital Partners' acquisition of RG. This unification of manufacturing titans "creates a superb one-stop shop platform for delivering high-quality recreational surfacing products," says Eric Bommer, a partner from Sentinel Capital Partners.
As a part of this merger, Synthetic Turf Depot Haltom City and Purchase Green have combined to become Purchase Green Fort Worth – leveraging the best of both brands. Leaders from both sides of the merger are enthusiastic about the new combined power and what it entails for their customer base. Adam Van Buren, former Synthetic Turf Depot leader and newly appointed Purchase Green Texas Regional Manager, states, "[Purchase Green is] very unique because they have great manufacturing and distribution capabilities – while Synthetic Turf Depot has been a strong player in the TX market for the last few years – and we're combining forces to give our customers the most competitive rates on the highest quality products." Now, consumers in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth market will soon have four different locations to work with:
- Purchase Green North Dallas (McKinney - Opening Soon)
- Purchase Green Dallas (Farmers Branch)
- Purchase Green Fort Worth (Haltom City)
- Synthetic Turf Depot (Dallas)
The merger has also highlighted intersecting brand values, such as the significance of quality customer care, the availability of a diverse product line, market-leading prices, and multiple distribution points to give customers the best possible experience.
With the South making up nearly a third of the North American residential synthetic turf market, the quality, availability, and affordability of artificial grass products is paramount. The Recreational Group, in partnership with Purchase Green and other affiliate brands, are eager to deliver such service. For more information on landscape and recreational surfacing products, retail locations, and franchise opportunities, visit purchasegreen.com or recreationalgroup.com.
About the Recreational Group:
The Recreational Group is a leading designer, manufacturer, and installer of premium recreational surfacing products, including synthetic turf and recreational tile. The company's vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities include a diversified product and services offering that is supported by a best-in-class customer experience. To learn more, visit www.RecreationalGroup.com.
SOURCE Purchase Green Artificial Grass
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
