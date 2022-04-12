Revo Health Chooses RCxRules for Revenue Cycle Automation

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCxRules, a provider of revenue cycle automation technology, announces a new partnership with Revo Health (Revo), a management services organization located in Golden Valley, Minnesota providing value-based care solutions and business support for physician practices and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).
Even before choosing to work with RCxRules, Revo was familiar with the value of a rules engine, having built one internally to work with their RCM system. When they decided to transition to a new RCM system, they realized they would be taking a step backwards by not having this important technology. Revo decided to implement the RCxRules Revenue Cycle Engine. The RCxRules implementation team worked closely with the Revo team to transfer their existing rules to their new system and meet a tight implementation timeline.
The RCxRules team was able to further assist Revo by leveraging the technology to automatically correct many of the issues identified by these rules. In their first full month of using the Revenue Cycle Engine, 85% of their 122,000 tasks were automated by the technology.
"When we chose to move to a new RCM system, we were nervous that it would be a step back from the rules engine we built. RCxRules came in, analyzed our existing rules, and converted many of them to autocorrect rules—all within our tight timeline. They exceeded our expectations," said Joy Eckerdt, VP of Revenue Cycle.
About RCxRules: Founded in 2010, RCxRules partners with leading medical groups and RCM companies across the country, raising the bar on automation, speed, and cost savings. The company's AI-driven solutions simplify revenue cycle and risk adjustment workflows and help healthcare organizations succeed with both value-based care and fee-for-service billing models by tapping into the time-saving power of automation. Visit www.RCxRules.com to learn more.
About Revo Health: Revo Health (Revo) is a management services organization with a vision to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare by supporting innovative physician leaders in their pursuit of dynamic change. Revo is committed to helping organizations grow and thrive via innovative care pathways, measurable outcomes, and responsible spending. Revo services include business and clinical intelligence, ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management, and professional services. RevoHealth.com
