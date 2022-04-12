Imperfect Foods Appoints New Chief Operating Officer, Chief Merchandising Officer, and Chief Financial Officer

The leading online grocer on a mission to eliminate food waste makes three C-suite hires to round out executive team

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Imperfect Foods , the online grocer at the forefront of eliminating food waste and building a better food system, announces the hiring of Corey Farrell as Chief Operating Officer, Kelly Nigh as Chief Merchandising Officer, and Hetu Patel as Chief Financial Officer, all three ex-Amazon leaders. Their appointments further establish the certified B Corporation's growth and trajectory as a leader in the sustainable grocery movement.

Farrell comes to Imperfect Foods after fifteen years at Amazon, where he served in several roles, first supporting business units as a finance leader and more recently, running multi-billion dollar businesses within the consumables and grocery segment. Farrell brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in E-commerce Merchandising, Supply Chain, and Customer Care.

Another Amazon alum, Nigh joins Imperfect Foods after eleven years at the company, where she led various Merchandising Product, Sourcing, and Technology teams across its Retail and Operations organizations. Nigh brings with her a tremendous amount of experience effectively scaling rapidly growing businesses and building best-in-class customer experiences. As Chief Merchandising Officer, she will focus on partnering with Imperfect Foods' network of suppliers to build an assortment of products with a focus on reducing food waste, including a private label line.

Patel officially joins Imperfect Foods as CFO on April 18, bringing more than a decade of experience at Amazon to his new role, having previously held positions including Finance Director for Amazon Advertising and for its Prime membership. Hetu was also integral in managing one of Amazon's Private Brands divisions. With an extensive background in e-commerce and subscription services, Patel will play a significant role in the next phase of Imperfect Foods' growth.

"Hetu, Corey, and Kelly each have exceptional backgrounds in rapidly scaling e-commerce businesses," said Dan Park, Imperfect Foods CEO. "Combined, that expertise will allow us to grow the business, while simultaneously improving the customer experience and deepening our commitment to reducing food waste. By bringing in new best-in-class talent, we're able to continue on our mission in a meaningful and reinvigorated way, further optimizing our internal operations and optimizing the customer experience."

Founded in 2015 with the mission of eliminating the 35% of food that ends up wasted in the U.S. each year and building a better food system, Imperfect Foods began by sourcing ugly and surplus produce that didn't meet conventional grocery store standards, delivering it directly to customers' doors. Since its founding, Imperfect Foods has saved over 150 million pounds of food from lesser outcomes and expanded its offerings into a suite of grocery products.

