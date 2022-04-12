IllumiCare Welcomes Ralph Keiser to Leadership Team as Chief Strategy Officer

Strategic new executive joins healthcare IT company to accelerate US and global commercial strategy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IllumiCare, a pioneer in point-of-care healthcare information technology, today announces that Ralph Keiser has officially joined the company's leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer.
Keiser had been serving as a Board Advisor to IllumiCare for the past year and prior to that served as Chief Executive Officer of EPSi, a business division of Allscripts, Inc. MDRX from 2016 until its sale to Roper Technologies ROP in October 2020. He brings over forty years of experience in healthcare information technology companies working with executive teams, strategic/sponsor owners, and business partners to create new technology products and services while consistently delivering exceptional operational results and growth. Keiser has a proven track record of success building and managing high growth technology companies with a comprehensive range and blend of successful roles in both private and public companies including Cerner, Eclipsys, Allscripts and Deloitte.
IllumiCare will benefit from Keiser's expertise as it continues to further itself as a market leader in the healthcare information technology (HIT) sector and expands into the Life Sciences market. In his new role, Keiser will be leading the development and execution of commercial strategy for 2022 and beyond. His immediate priority will be the successful launch of IllumiCare's new clinical trial recruitment app, with a goal of broadening the platform's capabilities and expanding product support.
"As a veteran in the HIT industry, I am looking forward to joining a company that values the innovation that is happening within this sector. IllumiCare is rapidly expanding its footprint in the industry, and I am excited to be a part of its growth and strategy development moving forward," said Keiser.
"Ralph's expertise will equip us with the tools necessary to continue our strategic growth, both in product development and market expansion," said G.T. LaBorde, CEO of IllumiCare. "This valuable executive addition to our team is yet another commitment that IllumiCare is prioritizing the advancement in the HIT and Life Science markets. Ralph's many years as a thought leader in the reduction of healthcare costs, improvement of operational efficiency and advanced analytics will provide additional benefits to the company."
For more information, visit www.illumicare.com.
SOURCE IllumiCare
