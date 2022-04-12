Talking Rain Beverage Company® Appoints Ken Sylvia as Chief Executive Officer

Beverage Industry Veteran Brings Decades of Leadership Experience, National Distribution Success, and Fundamental Values to New Role
SEATTLE, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company®, the maker of Sparkling Ice® beverages, today announced the appointment of Ken Sylvia to Chief Executive Officer, effective April 12, 2022. As a driven leader, Ken will continue to fulfill Talking Rain's mission of "Creating Connections with Every Sip" by prioritizing employee development, community engagement, product innovation, and corporate responsibility.
Since joining Talking Rain over a decade ago, Ken has held many leadership positions within the organization. Throughout his tenure, Ken has helped secure and build out the national distribution network, along with playing an integral role in advancing the company's retail strategy. Most recently, Ken has served as Chief Operating Officer where he oversaw Sales and Supply Chain Operations.
Ken has successfully worked to optimize the platform which Talking Rain operates to ensure a sustainable business model. As CEO, he will play an instrumental role in scaling the growth of the company, creating value, and exceeding Talking Rain partner and customer expectations. Prior to joining Talking Rain, Ken spent his early years in the beer wholesaler and food service distribution industry.
"I am grateful for this extraordinary opportunity and the overwhelming support within our organization to allow me to continue my journey with Talking Rain as Chief Executive Officer," said Sylvia. "I'm humbled to work for an organization that is so very special. We have an amazing company and an incredible brand but what truly sets us apart is our people. I'm so thrilled to wake up every day and take on this journey with all of them."
About Talking Rain Beverage Company®
Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company that has been an industry leader in the beverage space for 35 years. The company's portfolio of brands includes the bestselling sparkling water, Sparkling Ice®, Sparkling Ice® +Caffeine, Sparkling Ice Spiked®, Sparkling Ice Spiked® Cocktails, Talking Rain AQA® and Sparkling Ice Superfruit, all of which offer better-for-you beverage options in a variety of flavors. With a commitment to developing best-in-class brands and driving meaningful community engagement, Talking Rain is creating connections with every sip.
Talking Rain is building a sustainable future in an ever-changing market space. The company is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, Talking Rain aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Talking Rain, please visit www.talkingrain.com.
