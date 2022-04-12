KUDO BRINGS ITS AWARD-WINNING INTERPRETER MARKETPLACE TO MICROSOFT TEAMS

Microsoft Teams users will be able to host multilingual meetings supported by KUDO's network of professional interpreters
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KUDO, the multilingual meeting SaaS company today announces its enhanced integration with Microsoft Teams, enabling Teams users to experience multilingual meetings staffed by KUDO's marketplace of 12,000+ professional interpreters. This enhancement is available on Microsoft AppSource and builds upon the original integration, launched in November of 2021 which provides Teams users the opportunity to add real-time interpretation of 200+ spoken and sign languages to any Teams meeting.
"The response we've received from the market since launching our first integration with Microsoft Teams has been simply amazing. We're thrilled to collaborate with Microsoft to enhance the integration and reach a truly seamless experience within Teams – from scheduling a multilingual meeting, booking professional interpreters and enjoying a multilingual meeting all from the Microsoft Teams interface," noted Fardad Zabetian, CEO and Co-founder of KUDO.
With the integration, clients will be able to add KUDO's language selector to any Teams meeting, enabling participants to listen and engage in their preferred language. Additionally, meeting hosts can streamline event logistics through KUDO's on-demand interpreter marketplace, making it easy for private and public sector enterprises to find and secure professional interpreters, enhancing the Teams experience by fostering engagement, multicultural reach and inclusivity. Now Teams users can tap into the super power of language to access the global market, improving communication with suppliers, partners, prospects and global teammates.
"Accessing live interpretation from KUDO in Microsoft Teams made it possible for our company to navigate the new hybrid work environment seamlessly. But most importantly, it helped us ensure we could maintain inclusive and seamless communication internally given the bilingual context we operate under in Belgium" said Karen Van den Branden, Language Services Team Manager at AG Insurance.
"Allowing Microsoft Teams users to book and schedule interpreters with a few clicks in their preferred environment enables broader global collaboration. The KUDO integration helps democratize multilingual meeting accessibility," says Uriel Rootshtain, Director Modern Work, Microsoft Corp.
To access the full functionality and benefits, clients will need to have an active Teams and KUDO subscription. For more information and to access the new integration, visit www.kudoway.com
About KUDO: KUDO is a multilingual meeting SaaS company built around a B2B managed marketplace powered by the largest network of on-demand conference interpreters. Accessible from anywhere, on any device, KUDO redefines possibilities in global communication. More info at www.kudoway.com
SOURCE KUDO, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
