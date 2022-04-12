Howard Hanna and MoveEasy Partner to Launch Hanna Home Concierge, A Complimentary Service For Howard Hanna Agents To Deliver Clients Exclusive Discounts and Value

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services announced Hanna Home Concierge today, a new service available through a partnership with MoveEasy, that assists clients with everything they need to settle in and manage their home over time, saving them time and money.

COLUMBUS, Ohio and PITTSBURGH, PA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Howard Hanna) announced Hanna Home Concierge today, a new service available to clients through MoveEasy's multi-channel concierge and home management platform. Hanna Home Concierge assists homeowners with everything they need to settle in and manage their homes over time, saving them time and money.

With over 13,000 real estate agents and employees across 13 states, Howard Hanna has always been committed to providing exemplary service to clients. The partnership with MoveEasy further builds on this commitment, delivering clients value throughout the lifetime of their homeownership.

"We're thrilled to partner with MoveEasy on the launch of Hanna Home Concierge as we continue to innovate and find new ways to bring value to our clients," said Annie Hanna Engel, Chief Legal Officer with Hanna Holdings, Inc. and President of Howard Hanna Insurance Services. "The moving process and ongoing home projects can be overwhelming and stressful for homeowners. Now with a dedicated concierge and 360° dashboard, we can offer clients exclusive discounts and referrals to add value over time, increasing loyalty and referrals."

The new homeowner dashboard, powered by MoveEasy's platform, provides the clients of Howard Hannawith access to service providers across categories including home insurance, home warranty, internet and cable providers, home security, energy, utilities, and more. The new dashboard also features a built-in savings calculator to comparison shop and apply exclusive discounts. All of these features offered by the MoveEasy platform help keep Howard Hanna agents top of mind as they continue to deliver the value that strengthens their client relationships.

Combined with a knowledgeable concierge team, Hanna Home Concierge provides clients with everything they need to monitor, track, and choose all their moving and home management services - all in one place. This includes a dedicated lifetime concierge available via phone or text, as well as a "My Next Move" feature allowing clients to alert their Howard Hanna agent or broker when they're ready to move again.

"Imagine giving your client the gift of a seamless move, a 360° dashboard for all their home management needs, and a lifetime concierge on top of that," said MoveEasy CEO Venkatesh Ganapathy. "You're going to be the agent and brokerage they remember and recommend to family and friends."

Media Contact

David Henderson, MoveEasy PR, 425-829-5971, david@storybound.co

SOURCE MoveEasy PR