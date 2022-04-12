Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Louisville - Middletown

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy has opened a new location in Louisville, Kentucky, located in the same strip mall as Right Touch Dental Center next to Na'vi Salon. This location offers convenient hours including early morning and late evening appointments, and does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/LouisvilleMiddletown.
Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures, including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Louisville – Middletown clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a physical therapist through a secure online video chat.
"I look forward to assisting in the growth of the Athletico brand into the Louisville market," said Jordan Hartman, PT, DPT and Clinic Manager of Athletico Louisville – Middletown. "Promoting positive change in the lives of others keeps me motivated to become a stronger physical therapist, and I'm excited to connect with the Louisville community."
Services available at Athletico Louisville – Middletown include:
- Physical therapy – Our physical therapists treat you to reduce pain, improve or restore mobility, and to help you remain at your optimal health without further risk of injury. We also offer joint replacement therapy, headache treatment, concussion therapy and more.
- Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. If needed, we can begin treatment immediately, no referral necessary. Please note, restrictions apply.
- Endurance rehabilitation – Whether you're a recreational jogger or a competitive athlete, our endurance specialists are equipped to analyze and correct technique deviations, as well as treat injuries to help you return to pre-injury performance levels.
- Dry needling – If you are experiencing pain, you may benefit from dry needling. This technique involves placing ultra-thin needles into painful areas of the body to stimulate the pain-causing trigger points in the muscle and connective tissues.
- Back pain/spine rehabilitation – Although common, back pain is often misunderstood and left untreated can result in a prolonged recovery. Our back pain specialists help eliminate pain quickly and get you back to doing the things you love. This can help you reduce or eliminate the need for medication or advanced imaging and possibly surgery.
Additionally, Athletico Louisville – Middletown:
- Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.
- Offers convenient hours including early mornings and late evenings.
- Does not require a referral or prescription to start treatment.
- Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.
- Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.
- Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.
Athletico Louisville – Middletown
12935 Shelbyville Road, Suite 107
Louisville, KY 40243
Phone: 502-792-8900
www.athletico.com/LouisvilleMiddletown
LouisvilleMiddletown@athletico.com
About Athletico Physical Therapy
Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its recent acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, the company has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations throughout 25 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.
