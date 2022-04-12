Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive For Dogs Celebrates Achieving Over 1900 Positive Reviews

Nutra Thrive For Dogs - A Canine Nutritional Supplement Designed to Support The Whole Health of Dogs

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Pet Nutrition® celebrates one of their best selling products, Nutra Thrive™ for dogs, achieving over 1900 positive reviews across multiple platforms. This canine nutritional supplement's formula contains over 40 nutrients including powerful probiotics, easily-absorbed nutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and digestive enzymes. Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for dogs is an optimal blend that supports the overall health of dogs by supporting digestive health, organ health, joint health, and immune function.

What is Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for dogs

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for dogs is a canine nutritional supplement with a powerful nutrient blend aimed at instantly upgrading any dog food to help your dog live a happy, healthy life. This nutritional supplement's advanced formula contains a 3-in-1 blend including: a superfoods blend, a super canine blend, and a probiotic and enzyme blend. Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive is a bacon flavored powder, which your dog will enjoy, and it can promote their health, balanced digestion, and coat. Formulated with a variety of vitamins, zero additives, fillers, or ingredients, Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive contains only quality vitamins, minerals & amino acids to support muscles, teeth & bones, and activity levels.

Main Quality Ingredients in Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Superfoods Blend: Carrot, Mushroom Blend (reishi mushroom, shiitake, maitake), MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), Spirulina, Chlorella.

Super Canine Blend: Engevita® GSH Glutathione Inactive Yeast & Beef liver, easily absorbed B-complex vitamins, vitamin D, dietary fiber and protein.

Probiotic & Enzyme Blend: 2 billion CFU's of 4 probiotic strains and 4 primary digestive enzymes (Papain, Protease, Amylase, Lipase)

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs Customer Reviews

"I've been giving my 9 year old English Shepherd your Nutra Thrive twice daily for over 3 years. When I take her to the dog park, people are shocked to hear how old she is since she has the energy and beautiful hair of an older puppy, just not quite as much endurance as she had a few years ago. I couldn't be more pleased."* - Judy. March 12, 2022

"I have had my adopted 8lb chihuahua/mix on this supplement for 5 months. He is small so I give him 1/4 of a scoop a day, split into two meals. After the first 6 weeks I really noticed a difference in his energy level. He is 8years old but acts like a young puppy. I will continue using this product. I know Berny is healthier [...] "* - Sandra. March 9, 2022

*All dogs are unique. Your dog's results can and will vary.

Where to Purchase Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for Dogs

Ultimate Pet Nutrition Nutra Thrive for dogs can be purchased at the Ultimate Pet Nutrition website for the price of $69.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping and handling).

About Ultimate Pet Nutrition

Founded by Dr. Gary Richter, Ultimate Pet Nutrition provides pets with the nutrition they need to live their happiest and healthiest lives. Ultimate Pet Nutrition combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products with maximum health benefits all dogs and cats can appreciate. Best selling products include Nutra Thrive for cats and the popular Nutra Bites line of freeze-dried raw treats for cats and dogs . Follow Ultimate Pet Nutrition on Instagram @ultimatepetnutrition , and Twitter @ultpetnutrition . For retail opportunities, contact retail@ultimatepetnutrition.com.

About Dr. Gary Richter

Gary Richter, DVM , is an award-winning veterinarian, international best selling author of The Ultimate Pet Health Guide and founder of Ultimate Pet Nutrition which combines both holistic and conventional methods to craft products with maximum health benefits all dogs and cats can appreciate. Dr. Richter has been the recipient of over 20 local and national awards including "Best Veterinarian" and "Best Alternative Medicine Provider." Dr. Richter has been the Medical Director of Holistic Veterinary Care since 2009. Currently, Dr. Richter's public TV special based on his bestselling book, The Ultimate Pet Health Guide is airing nationwide. To learn more, visit www.drgaryrichter.com and follow on Instagram @petvetexpert.

Media Contact:

Ashley Patterson

ashley@stanton-company.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultimate-pet-nutrition-nutra-thrive-for-dogs-celebrates-achieving-over-1900-positive-reviews-301521294.html

SOURCE Ultimate Pet Nutrition