biom Tackles The Ugly Side Of Cleaning With Design-Driven, Human And Planet-Friendly Wipe Solutions To Elevate Everyday Life

New DTC Brand Shakes Up An Industry That Long Lacks Innovation By Marrying The Power Of Good Design With Functionality

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- biom , a new brand that marries the power of good design with functionality to bring sustainable innovation to everyday wipes, launched today. With biom, consumers can feel confident about the ingredients in their cleaning products, in addition to their impact on the environment.

While the pandemic has driven a 150% increase in the use of disinfectant wipes, consumers are unaware of the harm they cause. Aside from containing toxins, nearly 90% of wet wipes consist of non-recyclable plastic fibers that never break down, which contributes to billions of pounds of plastic waste each year. biom's offerings are plastic-free, plant-based (made from 100% viscose), skin-friendly and biodegradable, containing all-natural scents derived from essential oils.

"I was shocked at what I learned once I began paying closer attention to cleaning wipes, especially from the larger brands that I had always trusted," said Will Gahagan, Co-Founder and CEO of biom. "As I spoke with others about my findings regarding the plastic fibers and harmful toxins that these products contained, it became obvious that the majority of consumers were unaware of how bad wipes can be for both ourselves and the environment. Our goal with biom is to encourage better habits by providing beautiful, human and planet-friendly wipe options that people can actually believe in."

The wipes industry has long lacked innovation - 80% of consumers hide their wipes somewhere out of sight due to their poor appearance. As a result, biom set out to reimagine the way that consumers interact with wipes by developing an aesthetically pleasing and eco-friendly refillable dispenser that minimizes plastic waste by 85%. biom's easy-to-use dispenser fits elegantly into consumers' lives by blending the ordinary with the exceptional.

"Common consumer pain points and their environmental footprint really guided our creative design process," adds Hank Schellenger, Co-Founder of biom. "biom's refillable dispenser solves those frustrations thanks to its functional elements that make for an enjoyable user experience, plus it significantly reduces plastic waste. Overall, biom aims to elevate the mundane parts of everyday life - we hope that consumers are excited to consider our products an extension of their homes as they were made with the intention to upgrade any room's decor."

biom's All-Purpose and Sanitizing Starter Kits are available from $39, which includes a refillable dispenser and two wipe refills (simply choose a wipe type and scent). The first two refills are free with the purchase of a subscription. Wipes ship in both three and six-packs. biom is on a mission to shake up the wipes industry, beginning with the following lineup of cleaning products at getbiom.co :

Starter Kits - Dispenser + 2 Wipe Refill Rolls

Refillable Dispenser: biom's patented and beautifully designed dispenser allows for optimal results - one, fresh wipe is guaranteed during each use.

Available in Sea Foam, Black, White and Hunter Green color options

Sanitizing Wipes : Whether at home or on-the-go, these plant-based wipes will leave the office, bathroom, car, gym and/or home entryway spotless. Plus, they're effective against 99.9% of germs!

Available in Eucalyptus Chill and Bergamot Bloom scents



All-Purpose Cleaning Wipes : Safe to use on surfaces around kids and pets, these wipes are the perfect solution for the kitchen, playroom, living room and/or bathroom. They'll work hard on your behalf to remove dirt and grime, leaving surfaces glistening.

Available in Lavender Ease and Grapefruit Zest scents

To further its annual commitment of preventing 45.5 tons of plastic (the equivalent of 2.27 million single-use plastic bottles) from entering the ocean, biom has partnered with Plastic Bank® , an organization that is revolutionizing the world's recycling systems to create a regenerative, inclusive, and circular plastic economy. As a result, biom has helped offset the equivalent of 2,272,700 500mL bottles from entering the ocean to date. Visit getbiom.co and follow @getbiom on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

About biom:

biom is a DTC company dedicated to inspiring consumers to live and embrace better habits through sustainable, thoughtfully designed wipe solutions. Created to elevate everyday life, biom's wipes and dispensers are designed to be just as functional as they are beautiful. From ingredients to product development, biom keeps the environment and human health top of mind. With its plastic-free, plant-based (made from 100% viscose), skin-friendly, all-natural, biodegradable wipes and refillable dispenser, biom is taking on the ugly side of cleaning with a daily ritual that fits elegantly into consumers' lives by blending the ordinary with the exceptional. biom is available for purchase at getbiom.co , and you can stay up-to-date with the brand's latest news on Instagram and Facebook .

