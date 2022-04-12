Ayurcann Holdings Corp. - 1,000th Distribution Point of its Bestselling Products in Canada and Grants Options and RSUs

TORONTO, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Ayurcann Holdings Corp. AYUR AYURF 3ZQ ("Ayurcann" or the "Corporation"), a leading Canadian cannabis extraction company specializing in the processing and co-manufacturing of pharma grade cannabis and hemp to produce various derivative cannabis 2.0 and 3.0 products in the medical and recreational market, is pleased to announce that it has grown its distribution to 1,000 with its vapes and tinctures products in Canada.

Ayurcann has been on fire with its best-selling Fuego vapes in every province it has entered. Now, having crossed its 1,000th distribution point and with the introduction of new brands such as Bravo6, Xplor, Her Highness, Hustle & Shake, Joints, and Vida coming to market, Ayurcann is growing its exposure and market share throughout the country. The right product, the right value and access to a growing group of retailers in NB, ON, MB, AB, SK keeps Ayurcann on a continuous path of profitability and growth.

Option and RSU Grants

The Company is also pleased to announce the grant of stock options (each an "Option") and restricted share units (each an "RSU") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and restricted share unit plan, respectively.

The Company has granted an aggregate of 133,233 Options and an aggregate of 821,500 RSUs to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable at a price of $0.17 per common share, expires three years from the date of grant and vests immediately. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company.

Each RSU granted vests immediately. All of the RSUs (and any common shares issuable upon redemption) will be subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to the polices of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and applicable securities laws.

About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:

Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is striving to become a partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.

