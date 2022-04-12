IRONSCALES Recognized as "Best-Of" Winner for Three Categories in Expert Insights Spring 2022 Awards

Top cybersecurity publication recognizes IRONSCALES' excellence in email security

ATLANTA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IRONSCALES, the leader in AI-powered email security and the fastest growing email security company in the world has been awarded Expert Insights "Best-Of" awards for its email security, phishing simulation, and security awareness training solutions.

IRONSCALES continues to lead the industry with its AI-powered email and messaging security solutions, including phishing simulation and security awareness training programs, to protect against new waves of cyberattacks. Additionally, IRONSCALES recently announced enhanced features and functionality in its latest Megalaunch release in March, adding enhanced ATO detection and remediation and the scanning and removal of malicious/suspicious links and attachments in workforce collaboration tool, Microsoft Teams.

"Phishing attacks are no longer limited to just email. It's imperative to protect these growing attack vectors and stay ahead of the cybersecurity risks our customers face," said Eyal Benishti, CEO and Founder of IRONSCALES. "We'll remain focused on ensuring our customers have the tools and training they need to protect their organizations and data as threats continue to morph and change in today's dynamic environments."

Expert Insights' Best-Of Awards recognize cloud technology providers across multiple software categories including cloud software, security, and storage, highlighting up to 11 vendors in each category. Expert Insights' editors conduct extensive research into each solution's merits as a solution provider, customer reviews and how they compare to their competitors.

All recipients of these awards were specifically selected for their impressive features, strong capabilities, and positive user experiences. Expert Insights also takes into consideration pricing, target markets and the deployment process when selecting the top vendors.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is a leading email security company focused on fighting back against today's modern phishing attacks. Our self-learning, AI-driven platform continuously detects and remediates advanced threats like Business Email Compromise (BEC), credential harvesting, Account Takeover (ATO) and more. We believe our powerfully simple email security solution is fast to deploy, easy to manage and keeps our customers safe. Founded in Tel Aviv, Israel in 2014 by alumni of the Israel Defense Force's elite Intelligence Technology unit, IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are proud to support thousands of customers globally with our award-winning, analyst-recognized platform. Visit http://www.ironscales.com to learn more.

About Expert Insights

Expert Insights is an online publication with editorial and technical teams in the UK and US covering cybersecurity and cloud-based business technologies. We help users research hundreds of B2B solutions, with editorial buyers' guides, blog articles, industry analyses, interviews and technical product reviews written by industry experts. Over 80,000 business owners, IT admins and users visit Expert Insights each month to make the right cybersecurity decisions with confidence.

