Crypto investment platform Vestinda opens doors to early-stage investors in Public Beta

Over $10 million have already been traded in Private Beta

BUCHAREST, Romania, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestinda, a marketplace dedicated to crypto investments which connects investors, traders, and brokers, has so far recorded more than $10 million in transactions in Private Beta with hundreds of experienced traders on 4 continents.

Vestinda facilitates access to validated trading strategies and investment management tools in crypto by combining advanced algorithms with the experience of professional traders, and aims to become the leading platform of its kind for users around the world.

"There are over 300 million users in the global crypto ecosystem, and the estimations are that the market will reach 1 billion users by the end of 2022. Vestinda aims to offer them an accessible alternative to achieve financial independence, in a unique, transparent way, based on algorithms and expertise. You don't have to make investments a full-time job to get to the desired financial level." - Alin Breabăn, founder of Vestinda

In building the technology for the trading infrastructure, the team has already invested 15000+ hours of development.

With the release of the Public Beta version, investors will be able to:

Connect exchanges accounts and track their portfolio in a unified dashboard

Access and copy dozens of validated trading strategies from experts in a fast and easy-to-follow way

Start investing in crypto instantly, with just a few clicks

View actionable insights on their overall portfolio to make better decisions

The platform was officially launched in 2021, by Alin Breabăn, Diana Drăjneanu and Dan Rusu. The team has almost 20 years of experience in building software products in areas such as fintech, cybersecurity, AI, and e-commerce and over 15 years of experience in financial markets.

In the short term, the founders aim to scale the number of users of the platform. The company is also focused on raising the first funding round and they are already in advanced discussions with investors.

In the long term, the team wants to scale the technology and develop the platform into a fully automated solution that reduces any friction in the investment process for both the end-user and the financial services platforms.

About Vestinda

Vestinda is a crypto investment marketplace. The platform brings together investors, traders and brokers and democratizes access to technology for investment portfolio automation and trading infrastructure.

