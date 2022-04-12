NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Beauty launches the New Mod Collection, a chic ensemble designed for the modern beauty lover. Sigma Beauty opens the spring season with the release of the New Mod Collection. Made for the modern beauty lover, this collection features the New Mod Eyeshadow Palette and Modern Glam Brush Set to give you the tools you need to get ahead of the game and start thinking as a trendsetter.

The classic color that inspired this collection is Sigma Beauty's best-selling New Mod Liquid Lipstick. The doe-foot applicator packs the perfect amount of nude mauve pigment into a single swipe, and the formula has a smooth, satin-matte finish that locks in moisture while providing all-day color payoff.

The New Mod Eyeshadow Palette features 14 matte, shimmer, and metallic shades in buildable, silky smooth formulas. This palette is built to be universally flattering, with a wide variety of shades and finishes ready to create eye looks that complement every undertone. The palette includes a dual-ended brush and mirror for touch-ups on the go.

Both the New Mod Eyeshadow Palette and the New Mod Liquid Lipstick are a part of Sigma's Clean Beauty Program, meaning they're made with clean, safe ingredients and free of harsh chemicals.

The Modern Glam Brush Set features 5 makeup brushes with a glittery soft pink finish inside a matching Beauty Bag. These brushes are made with SigmaTech® synthetic fibers for an ultra-soft feel and luxe finish. The elite beauty tools are designed for all-around use, so the set can be used to create a full look without grabbing anything else. The Modern Glam Brush Set allows you to think ahead of trends and experiment with different types of application, formulas, and more.

This set includes the F47 Multitasker™, F10 Powder/Blush, E49 Medium Tapered Blending, E24 Diffused Blend™, E65 Small Angle, and a Beauty Bag that doubles as a clutch. Each brush features waterproof technology and is backed by the industry's only 2-year warranty.

"New Mod is a collection that capitalizes on Sigma's fan-favorite New Mod liquid lipstick," said Dr. Simone Xavier, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Sigma Beauty. "Similar to previous collections inspired by beloved products, like our best selling Cor-de-Rosa Blush Palette, we continue to expand our most universal colors into full collections. New Mod is the perfect mauve hue and it is guaranteed to look absolutely gorgeous on any skin tone, regardless of undertone. This versatility inspired the creation of a universal mauve palette carefully curated to include perfect matte and shimmer shades to allow full looks from the lightest to the darkest skin tones. We made sure we include transition shades, highlighting shades, crease and lid shades that would be universally flattering. The result is a very inclusive and universal color story."

The Modern Glam Brush Set retails for $94, the New Mod Eyeshadow Palette retails for $49, and the classic New Mod Liquid Lipstick retails for $20. All available at SigmaBeauty.com.

About Sigma Beauty

Sigma Beauty was founded in 2009 by Brazilian power couple Dr. Simone Xavier, a veterinarian and professor with a PhD in Molecular Biology, and her husband Rene Xavier Filho, a civil engineer. Striving to find solutions in the market, Simone and Rene utilize their backgrounds in science and engineering to create innovative and revolutionary makeup brushes, brush care accessories, and clean cosmetics.

