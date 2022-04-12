IKEA Canada announces Plan and order point in Kitchener, Ontario

New concept provides customers with support to plan and order complex home furnishing solutions
BURLINGTON, ON, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada will expand its Plan and order point network with a new location in Kitchener, Ontario – making IKEA more accessible to the many people in the Tri-Cities area. The Plan and order point concept, previously called a Planning Studio, focuses on inspiring and supporting customers who are looking to plan and order complex home furnishing solutions for any room in the home with the help of a knowledgeable IKEA specialist. The Kitchener location plans to open its doors to customers in fall 2022.
Located in the heart of the Tri-cities area, the IKEA Plan and order point will open in the Fairway shopping centre, next to State & Main. It will be an affordable and inspiring destination for residents looking to enjoy the IKEA design experience and expertise closer to home. The Kitchener Plan and order point will offer planning services by appointment only for a more personalized experience. It will also showcase a curated selection of relevant home furnishing solutions for customers to touch and try. IKEA products or food will not be available for immediate takeaway.
"We continue to see Canadians making changes to their homes to better reflect and accommodate their evolving needs and dreams," said Eri Mathy, Country Business Development Manager, IKEA Canada. "The IKEA plan and order point is one of the many ways we're transforming our business to deliver new customer touchpoints and locally relevant home furnishing services that better meet the everyday needs of Canadians in an affordable way."
The IKEA plan and order point is a convenient space for customers to connect with friendly and knowledgeable IKEA specialists to create custom home furnishing packages that fulfill their individual needs and dreams. Purchases made at an IKEA Plan and order point can be delivered directly to customers' homes or picked up at local IKEA Pick-up Locations, including 259 Gage Avenue in Kitchener, Ontario.
The Plan and order point concept is part of a global ambition to bring a new world of IKEA to its customers. There are more than 30 Plan and order points globally in cities such as Copenhagen, Berlin, London and New York. Previously referred to as a Planning Studio at several locations, this global concept will be known as a Plan and order point moving forward to more clearly articulate the experience that customers can expect.
The Kitchener Plan and order point is the second of several planned locations in Canada, including a location in Boisbriand, Quebec that was announced in February 2022. More details on future locations will be shared in the coming months.
To learn more about IKEA plan and order points, visit
https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/plan-and-order-point/
ABOUT IKEA CANADA
Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 389 IKEA stores in 32 countries, including 14 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 21.2 million visitors to its stores and 236 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.
SOURCE IKEA Canada
