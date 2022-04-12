3radical Transforms the Student and Parent Experience for an Alternative Learning Program Provider

Enrollment grew by 216% and bounce rates lowered by more than 40%

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical , the leader in audience engagement and consented data capture solutions, today announced it increased enrollment by 216% for a flexible alternative learning program provider through a personalized, interactive digital experience.

An alternative learning program provider wanted to create a seamless pathway to education for students and parents. They developed relevant content that resonated with their audiences, but this content was not easily accessible. Working with the education provider, 3radical deployed an online journey to help chaperone prospects, returning students, and parents to the right content at the right moment in their decisioning process. Additionally, the implemented engagement mechanics captured consented data not normally accessible via traditional online experiences.

"We are excited and pleasantly surprised by 3radical's engagement and data acquisition results," said Tony Cox, Managing Partner of Experiom and affiliate digital agency partner for the alternative learning program provider. "The impressive consumer consented data contribution rates of 60%-90% far exceeded our expectations and the benefits are truly impactful in the shaping of segmentation and personalization communication strategies."

Key Initiative Results Include:

660% lift – incremental revenue / cost

Visitors who went through the experience had a 216% higher enrollment rate than those that did not

Over 40% decrease in website bounce rate

Based on initial learnings, a more tailored experience mechanism increased engagement by 533%

173% more leads completed the school application

"As 3radical continues to build strategies around descriptive data capture for brands, we are finding experiential personalization, experimental design strategies, and compliant data capture are all critical parts of the experience ecosystem," said Michael D. Fisher, CEO, 3radical. "This ecosystem is what will help brands navigate shifting audience expectations and fluctuating market landscapes."

To read the full case study, An Easier Path to Education, please click here.

About Experiom

Originally founded in 2003, Experiom is a marketing technology integrator with a history of providing data-driven solutions for brands and agencies. The company is known for embracing a crawl-walk-run implementation model that prevents technical over-engineering. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Experiom has resources located in the U.S., Mexico, and India. Experiom embraces a remote work model that provides the best-qualified resources at a fair price without regard for geographic restrictions.

About 3radical

3radical is a consumer data acquisition and audience engagement solutions provider. We help organizations listen to their consumers and adapt experiences accordingly by giving them the ability to earn consented data directly from their audience. Critically, this fosters humanized interactions through choice-driven journeys provided by 3radical's gamification software. We use game science and comprehensive strategic services to shape and support the customer experience by creating a fair value exchange delivered directly to each recipient and optimized by data and real-time decisioning. Every progressive exchange results in consented, Earned Data provided by the consumer in a transparent, motivating, and mutually beneficial environment enticing consumers to want to share and engage more. 3radical operates globally through offices in North America, the UK and Asia Pac and serves major brands across a broad range of industries.

