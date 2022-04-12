RollWorks Surpasses 500 HubSpot Integration Installs

Continues to build momentum as the ABM partner for high-growth companies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , today celebrated significant milestones and ABM democratization momentum with HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies.

RollWorks now has surpassed 500 installs of its HubSpot integration in the HubSpot App Marketplace , 150% more than the nearest ABM competitor. This milestone further adds to the momentum RollWorks is building within the ABM community. The company has already achieved 100% YoY new customer bookings in Q1 and an impressive 35+% Q1 YoY new customer growth.

The RollWorks ABM HubSpot App is a HubSpot Certified App with a demonstrated investment in product quality and customer experience. The integration provides marketers with an easy-to-use, end-to-end solution to drive their account-based strategies by enabling teams of all sizes to identify high-fit, high-intent accounts and buyers, reach them efficiently, and measure impact.

"RollWorks is a fantastic complement to HubSpot, combining best-in-class inbound marketing and account-based marketing capabilities to effectively grow B2B revenue," said Scott Brinker, VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot. "RollWorks' rapid growth within the HubSpot ecosystem is a testament to how much value our customers see in leveraging our two platforms together."

Working with any RollWorks and HubSpot pricing offer, RollWorks ABM is a bidirectional integration that imports and exports data between RollWorks and HubSpot. B2B companies of any size, like Auditoria , Goverlan , and SnapFulfil , can pull in their own HubSpot data, leverage RollWorks' machine learning to prioritize accounts, and advertise across channels. They can then sync performance, account, and website data back into HubSpot to create custom reporting and workflows.

A snapshot of additional features:

Utilize HubSpot's pre-built ABM Lists to dynamically sync contact lists and segment contacts into target accounts

Augment company lists from HubSpot with machine learning-based scoring and prioritization from RollWorks

Target known and unknown contacts across channels with dynamic digital ad campaigns

Prioritize in-market accounts with digital ads

View account-level data, advertising, and website engagement metrics from RollWorks in HubSpot and activate against that data in HubSpot

Align Marketing and Sales teams with RollWorks custom performance reports and/or dashboards in HubSpot

"The RollWorks and HubSpot integration has kicked our marketing and sales alignment into gear," said Katie McCauley, Marketing Manager at SnapFulfil. "The prospects generated from all of our marketing activities get pulled into HubSpot automatically, where we then narrow our target list to sync with RollWorks. Now, I can make a stronger case for going a certain direction based on the dollars at work on the platform. And I can show our CEO exactly where those dollars are being spent."

"We've always believed that taking an account-based approach is arguably even more important for growing teams with more resource constraints," said Randi Barshack, CMO of RollWorks. "Something really magical happens when you add the foundation of HubSpot's inbound marketing to RollWorks' highly-targeted ABM capabilities. Now companies of all sizes have a very quick and easy way to start executing and immediately see value from ABM—no matter where they are in their journey."

HubSpot has been an integral part of the RollWorks partnership program since its inception in 2020. The RollWorks technology partner ecosystem was custom built for today's integrated marketing environments - the broad group of strategic partnerships with complementary technologies include marketing automation, content management, customer experience, and sales enablement across multiple channels. Together, RollWorks and its tech partners give B2B marketing and sales teams the ability to orchestrate engagement across channels at scale and greater interoperability and data flow between their choice of marketing tech tools, which results in more efficient go-to-market efforts.

"The foundation of the RollWorks partnership program is an ecosystem-friendly, account-based data platform that complements and improves existing products in the broader market rather than rip and replace them," said Mike Stocker, VP of Partnerships at RollWorks. "Reaching these milestones with HubSpot is a testament to the strength of our partnership and our dedication to enabling marketers in companies of all sizes to create solutions that drive improved ROI and set HubSpot customers up for success."

