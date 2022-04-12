Leviton Introduces New SmartlockPro® Self-Test GFCI Combination USB Type A/Type C In-Wall Charger

New device combines Leviton's industry-leading GFCI protection coupled
with powerful USB charging
MELVILLE, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today announced the introduction of its new SmartlockPro Self-Test GFCI Combination USB Type A/Type C In-Wall Charger. This device combines the trusted ground-fault protection of Leviton GFCI technology with two high-powered USB ports – one Type A port and one Type C port – to deliver maximum power for faster charging and up to two times more power than competitive devices.
"With two leading technologies in a single unit, our new GFCI Combination USB Type A/Type C In-Wall Charger offers a convenient and space-saving way to add a powerful USB charging station to areas of the home that require GFCI protection by the National Electrical Code® (NEC®), including kitchens and bathrooms," said William Randall, director of product management, Leviton. "Every Leviton USB In-Wall Charger features a smart chip which recognizes and optimizes the charging requirements of the connected device – ensuring devices charge fast and efficiently."
The 4.8A USB offers 24W of total power. Overcurrent protection on the two USB ports help protect electronics from receiving too much power, which can damage devices. It is compatible with USB 3.1, 3.0, 2.0, and 1.1 devices.
As with Leviton's full line of GFCIs, this model is engineered to meet the latest UL standard for auto-monitoring (self-test) by periodically conducting an automatic internal test to confirm that protected power is available. If the GFCI detects a problem, one or more of the following will occur:
- Power will be denied (trip with the inability to reset)
- The outlet will trip with the ability to reset. This is subject to the next auto-monitoring test cycle or device will repeatedly trip
- Visual and/or audible indication
For additional safety, the outlets feature tamper-resistant shutters that meet NEC Article 406.12 requirements by blocking access to the contacts unless a two- or three-prong plug is inserted.
The SmartlockPro Self-Test GFCI Combination USB Type A/Type C In-Wall Charger is available in 15A and 20A models, is compatible with Decora® and Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates and is backed by a two-year limited warranty.
To learn more, visit www.leviton.com/usb.
About Leviton Residential
Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.
About Leviton
Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.
SOURCE Leviton
