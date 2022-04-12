Senvest Management Appoints Christopher Venezia as Head of Business Development

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senvest Management, LLC ("Senvest"), a $3.1 billion investment management firm focused on contrarian, value-based investment strategies, announced today the appointment of Christopher Venezia as Head of Business Development. Mr. Venezia will lead Senvest's marketing strategy and fundraising efforts as well as oversee investor relations.

Mr. Venezia spent 15 years at Glenview Capital Management as Partner of Marketing and Investor Relations, where he was responsible for capital raising, marketing, and investor communications. Prior to Glenview Capital Management, Mr. Venezia was in Institutional Sales at JP Morgan Chase & Co.

"Senvest has a long history of delivering superior returns and we are thrilled to have Chris join our team to lead our business development strategy," said Rich Mashaal, Founder and Co-CIO of Senvest.

Brian Gonick, Co-CIO of Senvest, added, "Chris has a long and successful career in business development & investor relations and he will be an instrumental part of our team as we continue to position ourselves for long-term success and growth."

"Senvest's 25-year track record of success and unique, research intensive-culture positions it well for growth with investors including endowments and foundations, family offices, sovereign wealth funds and pension plans," said Mr. Venezia. "The team is extremely talented and I could not be more excited to join the firm."

Mr. Venezia holds an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a BBA in Business Administration from James Madison University. Mr. Venezia is a CFA® charter holder.

About Senvest Management

Senvest Management ("Senvest"), an established registered investment advisor with a 25-year track record, manages approximately $3.1 billion in AUM. Senvest employs a fundamental, contrarian, research-driven and value-based investment strategy. The firm invests primarily in equities (both long and short), but may also take positions throughout the capital structure. Senvest's investor base is comprised of endowments, foundations, family offices, high net worth individuals, and pension plans, along with significant internal capital. Senvest is headquartered in New York City.

Contact

ASC Advisors

Steve Bruce, Mary Beth Grover

sbruce@ascadvisors.com / mbgrover@ascadvisors.com

203-992-1230

SOURCE Senvest Management