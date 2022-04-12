Grillo's Pickles and Utz Brand Join Together to Launch Classic Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips

Fan-favorite Brands Unite Through their Love of Crisp, Clean, and Delicious Snack Foods!

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grillo's Pickles announces a limited-time only snack launch that gives their cult-favorite pickles a crunchier bite. Partnering with Pennsylvania's own chip brand Utz ® , the Grillo's & Utz Dill Pickle flavored potato chips are the perfect blends of fresh, crispy, salty, and dill pickle flavor – they're simply delicious!

The Grillo's Pickles & Utz limited edition chip is the first collaboration for the duo, tackling two snack groups with a loyal and devoted following. "I would eat Utz chips and a Grillo's spear while working the pickle cart so to have two of the best snacks available collaborate is a dream come true." says Eddie Andre, Grillo's Director of Brand Experience. "The thing about Grillo's and Utz is that you can't just have one – they're way too good! I know when Grillo's fans and pickle lovers alike try this chip they're going to go wild for it, and I have no doubt Utz fans will too.

"We are excited to work with Grillo's Pickles," said Bill Blubaugh, SVP Marketing & Communications, Utz Brands, Inc., "As we work to bring innovation and excitement to our brand fans, our new Utz & Grillo's Classic Dill Pickle flavored potato chips will deliver with big and bold flavor! They are crispy, crunchy, and delicious -- fans will love them!"

The NEW Utz & Grillo's Classic Dill Pickle flavored potato chips are available in leading retailers for a limited-time-only, so act quickly! They are available in 2.625 oz On-the-Go and 7.75 oz Take-Home sizes and come with suggested retail prices of $2.19 and $4.29, respectively. For more information about Grillo's visit www.GrillosPickles.com or on Instagram at @GrillosPickles #grillospickles.

About Grillo's Pickles

For people who want freshness, Grillo's is the pickle company that is changing the game. That's because Grillo's uses only clean, garden-fresh ingredients to make deliciously simple foods that deliver all the crunchy, tangy, satisfying flavor you've been searching for, with none of the junk. How do we do it? Our products are made cold, shipped cold and sold cold. So you get an incredible crunch and we never have to mess with artificial preservatives. In fact, the only thing traditional about us is our 100-year-old family recipe. The rest? It's fresh. Grillo's offers mouthwatering bites nationwide for sweet, spicy and sour flavor seekers, with their selection of chips , wholes and spears and Pickle de Gallo . For more information, visit GrillosPickles.com or contact grillos@autumncommunications.com .

About Utz Brands, Inc.

Utz Brands, Inc. UTZ manufactures a diverse portfolio of savory snacks through popular brands including Utz®, ON THE BORDER® Chips & Dips, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Good Health®, Boulder Canyon®, Hawaiian Brand®, and TORTIYAHS!®, among others. After a century with strong family heritage, Utz continues to have a passion for exciting and delighting consumers with delicious snack foods made from top-quality ingredients. Utz's products are distributed nationally through grocery, mass merchandisers, club, convenience, drug and other channels. Based in Hanover, Pennsylvania, Utz operates seventeen (17) facilities located in Alabama, Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Washington. For more information, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1‐800‐FOR‐SNAX. For more information, please contact Kevin Brick at kbrick@utzsnacks.com .

