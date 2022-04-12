Pilot Project for the Collection of Organic Waste in Residential Buildings with 9 or More Units: Very Positive Results in Saint-Laurent!

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, April 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Last October, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent, the borough's Administration, carried out a pilot project to introduce an organic waste collection system, on a volunteer basis, in a few residential buildings of 9 or more units as well as in industrial and commercial (IC) establishments on the territory. The organization VertCité was asked to assist Saint-Laurent's Administration in carrying out information and awareness-raising activities with owners, building superintendents and residents and to prepare a report on the project four months after the start.

"Once again, our community is meeting the challenges of the climate emergency and I'm very proud of it! The owners of residential buildings with nine or more units as well as commercial and industrial establishments in Saint-Laurent have demonstrated their willingness to follow us in our objective of reducing the waste produced on our territory as much as possible and thereby limiting our greenhouse gas emissions. This is giving a strong and positive signal for the rest of the implementation and also for all our other measures planned within our climate emergency plan." — Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent.

Highlights of VertCité's report

33 residential buildings of 9 units or more and 50 ICs volunteered in the spring of 2021 to take part in the pilot project.

1408 start-up kits were distributed, containing a countertop bin, paper bags and informative handouts.

871 people were met and 744 households were reached through a door-to-door campaign.

All building managers and IC officials were met.

Over 80% of the residents interviewed showed a relatively high or very high interest in the new collection.

The main concerns expressed by the building superintendents were the odours that might come from the bins, especially in the summer, and the increased presence of animals such as squirrels and raccoons.

An initial analysis of the materials disposed of in the brown bins in residential buildings and ICs was conducted in February 2022 . This analysis showed that plastic bags are still being used in the bins, especially in the residential sector.

This report will help the borough's teams to improve their methods and procedures in the implementation process in order to ensure the support of the greatest number of people and to gradually increase the participation rate among the population concerned.

Next steps

The borough's Administration has identified the residential buildings with 9 to 20 units in order to continue the implementation in 2022: a total of 195 buildings and 2344 occupancy units. ICs in Sector 2 will be included, around 878 buildings. In addition, some schools will be invited to introduce the organic waste collection in their respective buildings.

In the coming weeks, an initial notice will be sent to building managers to coordinate site visits and answer their questions. Then, in September, those concerned will receive a notice with full details of the start of the collection.

Priority project for 2022

This project has been identified as a priority by the borough for the current year in its 2022-2025 strategic plan. It is part of Axis #1 - The environment, implementation of the Climate emergency plan, which aims to implement the first phase of the 2021-2030 Climate emergency plan adopted last fall. The objectives of this plan are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GGEs) produced on Saint-Laurent territory, not only the GGE's of the borough's Administration, but also those of residents, institutions, commercial establishments and industrial firms.

About the borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometres. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. With the borough having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, its Administration places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with Saint-Laurent's two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, a wide range of services are offered in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Saint-Laurent's Administration ensures a high quality of life for families living in the borough as well as a stimulating environment for businesses.

