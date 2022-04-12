Stamp casts light on important Islamic festivals

Image of intricately designed lantern celebrates Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha

EDMONTON, AB, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Post issued its latest stamp celebrating Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, two of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar.

The festivals begin in early May and early July, respectively, and are celebrated by more than one million Muslims in Canada, and millions more around the world.

About the festivals

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a holy month of fasting for Muslims; it is known as the Festival of Breaking the Fast. Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, follows and marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to one of the holiest sites in Islam, the Kaaba shrine in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, both of which can last several days, embody practices and values that are central to Islam, including empathy for those in need and appreciation for one's community. These are expressed through prayers, communal feasts, family visits, gift-giving and acts of charity.

About the stamp

Designed by Soapbox Design of Toronto, the stamp features an Eid lantern casting colourful patterns of dappled light. Richard Nalli-Petta used a montage of photographs and illustrations to create layers of texture and background colour in the stamp. Rose and lily silhouettes by Irene Laschi appear on the Official First Day Cover and inside the booklet of six Permanent™ domestic rate stamps; flowers are a popular gift during Eid celebrations.

This is Canada Post's fourth Eid stamp since 2017 and just one of several annual issues marking events of importance to Canada's culturally diverse population. Others include Diwali, Hanukkah and Christmas.

Stamp products are available at canadapost.ca/shop and at postal outlets across the country.

For links to images of the stamp products and other resources:

External folder with high-resolution images (click here)

Details magazine (click here and this external folder)

SOURCE Canada Post