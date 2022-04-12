Simpplr Announces Award-Winning Actor Simu Liu as Keynote Speaker for Cohesion 2022

Simpplr, leading provider of employee experience, today announced multi-award winning actor, activist and Marvel Studios breakout superhero, Simu Liu as it's keynote speaker for Cohesion 2022, which will take place October 17-19 at the Ritz Carlton in San Francisco.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simpplr, leading provider of employee experience, today announced multi-award winning actor, activist and Marvel Studios breakout superhero, Simu Liu as it's keynote speaker for Cohesion 2022, which will take place October 17-19 at the Ritz Carlton in San Francisco.

Liu is best known for his feature debut as the title hero in Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi broke box office records on its release and became the second-highest-grossing film of the pandemic era. Before his motion picture breakout, Liu filmed five seasons of the award-winning CBC/Netflix family sitcom Kim's Convenience, which chronicled the lives of a Korean-Canadian family that owned a bodega in the inner city of Toronto. He is also a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and LGBTQ+ rights.

As a writer, Liu has contributed think pieces and editorials to publications such as Variety, Character Magazine, USA Today, and Macleans. His family memoir We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, detailing his family's journey from Harbin, China to Hollywood, California, will release worldwide on May 17 through HarperCollins and William Morrow.

"Simu is an incredible role model whose personal story in breaking barriers and advocacy for inclusivity embodies what Cohesion 2022 is all about." said Dhiraj Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Simpplr. "The employee experience landscape has shifted dramatically over the past few years and now organizations benefit by redefining their strategy towards the well-being of employees. We hope that Simu's experience throughout his personal life and career will help professionals build a better future."

In its second year, Cohesion 2022, the premiere industry conference, is becoming one of the largest platforms for employee experience professionals. With the vision of connecting IC, IT, and HR experts, Cohesion provides the opportunity to learn, meet and share with industry luminaries through a series of panels, keynotes and breakout sessions highlighting key themes in the areas of employee experience.

Registration for Cohesion 2022 is currently open. For more information, visit: Cohesion2022.com

Simpplr provides employee experience software helping companies connect and align employees. With what Simpplr calls Live EX, the platform helps companies communicate better in a distributed world and understand employee alignment and sentiment in real time. Ultimately, Simpplr aims to enable more positive work environments by helping organizations be more open and caring.

Trusted by leading brands, including DocuSign, Eurostar, and AAA, our customers are achieving measurable productivity gains, increased employee engagement and retention, and accelerated business performance.

Simpplr is headquartered in Redwood Shores, CA, with offices in the UK, Canada, and India, and is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Tola Capital. Simpplr is widely acknowledged as one of the fastest growing, most innovative, and most liked solutions in our market. We boast numerous top-tier accolades and encourage you to check us out on various review sites.

Cohesion 2022 is Simpplr's three-day industry conference for employee experience professionals taking place on October 17th, 2022 - October 19th, 2022. At the event, leaders from internal communications, human resources, and information technology functions will evolve their own functional competence through best practices, peer-driven networking, and empowering keynotes. Together, attendees will further the future of the employee experience industry.

Register today to ensure your spot at the premiere conference for employee experience professionals: http://www.cohesion2022.com

