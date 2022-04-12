Virtual Tables Announces DigiSign Partnership with INFLCR

The event solutions company converges with INFLCR to create custom virtual events for student-athletes and integration with newly launched DigiSign Platform
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Tables, an event solutions company, today announced a partnership with INFLCR, A SaaS platform providing technology for student-athletes to grow their personal brand and manage their name, image and likeness business. The partnership will allow Digisign, a Virtual Tables offering, to tap into INFLCR's Global Exchange to offer student-athletes customized experiences, like virtual meet-and-greets and autograph signings, that provide fans with direct connections to their favorite student-athletes.
"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with INFLCR," said Courtney Jeffries, CEO of Virtual Tables. "Finding ways to virtually preserve timeless and meaningful fan moments that are so closely tied to live sports is a challenge, but between Virtual Tables' innovative products and INFLCR's incredible platform, we're excited about our potential and position as a critical fan and hospitality solution for the industry."
The partnership leverages Virtual Tables' DigiSign feature, which removes geographical concerns and the need for a physical location to conduct a full-scale, monetized autograph meet-and-greet session. DigiSign transforms the routine athlete autograph moment into a dynamic, virtual engagement that leaves fans with a live, one-of-a-kind authenticated digital signature following a highly personalized interaction. Athletes can tap into the INFLCR collaboration and utilize DigiSign to easily create events and sell tickets in real time, as well as optimize connections with old and new fans by promoting directly through their personal social channels and network outreach.
"This partnership leans into the new digital world we live in by providing student-athletes the ability to interact with fans virtually." said INFLCR Founder, Jim Cavale. "Both of our platforms open up endless opportunities for student-athletes to connect with their most loyal supporters, and with DigiSign those fans receive more than just a digital autograph."
About Virtual Tables
Virtual Tables is a virtual events solutions company imagined and built from a producer's point of view to ensure the most seamless and elevated experience for a complete virtual event. By leveraging offerings such as its DigiSign platform, Virtual Tables ensures that remote gatherings remain intimate and revenue streams remain uninterrupted. What started as an industry solution for remote life has staked its claim in the evolution of events as a true staple, a crucial core element to executing a complete event strategy.
About INFLCR
INFLCR, a Teamworks product, is the leading athlete brand-building and NIL business management app for elite athletic organizations. The INFLCR athlete app educates student-athletes, coaches and staff for the NIL era in a safe and compliant environment, all powered by best-in-class content delivery for student-athletes to access and share content to their social media channels. INFLCR works with more than 4,000 collegiate and professional sports teams with a network of over 75,000 active users.
Impactful new features like the INFLCR Local & Global Exchange provide local and national companies with the ability to find, communicate, pay, and report NIL transactions with student-athletes, maximizing their NIL earning potential with streamlined reporting for their institution and their personal tax returns.
