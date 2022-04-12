New Survey Indicates Consumers Will Replace PCs Sooner if Laplink PCmover Were Included with the New PC

Laplink Software, Inc., the global leader in PC migration and creator of the only software of its kind recommended by Microsoft®, Intel®, and all major PC manufacturers, today announced the results of a new customer survey which found that nearly 75% of survey participants reported that they would purchase a PC sooner if PCmover had been included with their purchase. Most respondents also indicated that the complexity and hassle of setting up a new computer without the help of PC transfer software makes them reluctant to purchase a new PC. In addition, an overwhelming majority of customers appreciate the ease of use, speed, and accuracy of PCmover when transferring their programs, files, and settings from an old PC to a new one.

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laplink Software, Inc., the global leader in PC migration and creator of the only software of its kind recommended by Microsoft®, Intel®, and all major PC manufacturers, today announced the results of a new customer survey which found that nearly 75% of survey participants reported that they would purchase a PC sooner if PCmover had been included with their purchase. Most respondents also indicated that the complexity and hassle of setting up a new computer without the help of PC transfer software makes them reluctant to purchase a new PC. In addition, an overwhelming majority of customers appreciate the ease of use, speed, and accuracy of PCmover when transferring their programs, files, and settings from an old PC to a new one.

Laplink surveyed consumers to evaluate their overall experience when buying a new PC and transferring data. Nearly 70% of users reported it took them an hour or less to set up their new PC using PCmover. More than 65% of respondents had attempted previous transfers of their data, applications, and settings from their existing PC to a new PC without using PCmover, and said it was an arduous process which took "a very long time" – two hours or longer. PCmover users expressed confidence that using PCmover is the fastest and easiest way to move applications, files, and settings from the existing PC to a new PC, regardless of the version of Windows running on the old or on the new PC.

"Most consumers don't know where all of their data resides on their PCs, so they need intelligent data transfer software that's also easy to use. They want to avoid having to move everything manually to an external hard drive, track down software, license keys, browser settings, and perform other customizations by themselves," said Thomas Koll, CEO of Laplink Software. "Without PCmover, the process can take several hours and users usually end up missing data. In addition, Laplink offers complimentary 24/7 Free Transfer Assistance from certified migration experts, which is available by phone, email, and live chat via our website."

The top two reasons consumers reported they hesitate to buy a new PC are the cost of the new PC and the extra work needed to setup and transfer everything from an old PC to a new one. With data transfer concerns top of mind for consumers, PC manufacturers choosing to address this hesitancy by bundling PCmover with new PCs may increase sales of new PCs, as well as customer satisfaction overall.

In addition to the positive customer survey results, PCmover on Amazon is rated with four out of five stars and has more than 3,200 customer reviews. It's one of the top 100 software titles on Amazon and the number two best seller in the Backup & Recovery category. One satisfied Amazon customer said, "Very happy with the performance of this PCmover software. It was straightforward, fast, and effective. It was a great investment."

Other users have commented that PCmover works exactly as advertised, including this customer who remarked, "Once the old and new PCs had the [PCmover] app and connected with the included cable, it took about six hours to transfer a half a terabyte of data and programs. I was pleased that everything from my internet, printer, all apps, every file and directory was brought over. It saved me hours and hours. Great product. I highly recommend it."

"It seamlessly transferred all my apps, files, and settings from my Windows 10 to my Windows 11 computer," said another new user of PCmover. "Another nice thing is that you can use your computer while it is doing its thing. It took about two hours."

Comments also highlight how easy it is for customers of all ages to use PCmover. "My husband designed software and becomes impatient when I need help. So, I bought a new computer and decided that I could try to transfer everything on my own. [PCmover] worked like a dream … Thank you, Laplink. Oh, did I add that I am 80 years old?"

PCmover is available in 22 languages and can be purchased from Laplink.com, Amazon®, Best Buy®, Micro Center®, Office Depot®, Office Max®, Staples®, and other major software retailers and PC manufacturers in North America, Europe, and Japan. In addition, Laplink offers complimentary 24/7 assistance from certified PC migrations experts.

For more information, visit go.laplink.com/pcmover.

About Laplink Software, Inc.

For nearly 40 years, Laplink has been a global leader in consumer, SMB, and enterprise PC migration software, and has earned the loyalty and trust of millions of organizations and customers worldwide. The company's PCmover software saves time and budget, reduces migration risks, and increases efficiency. Only PCmover's proprietary technology includes full selectivity that transfers data, applications, and settings from an old PC to a new one, even if the two PCs run different versions of Windows. The privately held company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

