FTX OFF THE GRID ANNOUNCES UPCOMING MIAMI BEACH RACE WEEKEND FESTIVAL| May 6-8, 2022

Unprecedented three-day activation headlines Race Weekend on Miami Beach, with performances by Disclosure, Kaytranada, Jamie XX, and more.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, in conjunction with partners the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, luxury Swiss watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen, the official timekeeper for the event, and the City of Miami Beach, will soon debut FTX Off The Grid, an unparalleled three-day series of unique and immersive experiences at the intersection of crypto, culture, and cars, during the most anticipated race weekend on the sporting calendar. Bringing the thrill of racing and the culture of Miami Beach to the masses, this unforgettable weekend-long event will unveil right on the sands of South Beach from May 6 - 8, 2022, hosted by Johanna Gomez, featuring ticketed performances by Disclosure, Kaytranada, Jamie XX, and more.

Home to some of the world's most notable annual events including Art Basel, SOBE Wine and Food Festival, and Miami Swim Week, South Beach will now be home to the next milestone marquee event with FTX Off The Grid. Bringing motorsport fans, friends, collaborators, and culture seekers across music, sports, fashion, technology, and hospitality together in one space, the event will take place at 10th Street and the beachfront, directly on the sands of South Beach, just beyond the iconic, pastel-hued Art Deco buildings lining Ocean Drive. Complementing the natural vibrancy and beauty of Miami Beach, FTX Off The Grid will transform over 165,000 square feet of oceanfront space into an 'Electric Beach' themed entertainment venue, that captures both the style of the city and the innovative nature of the blockchain ecosystem and FTX.

Guests can anticipate three exciting days of multilayered activations, showcasing first-class entertainment, high-profile performances and surprise celebrity appearances; local cuisine and beverages; The IWC Big Pilot Exhibition; NFT art galleries and creation stations; a locally inspired fashion show; Mercedes-AMG car displays; dedicated Star Atlas Video Gaming Lounge that features both the best of gaming's past and previews of its future, and so much more. There will also be an exclusive VIP hospitality space, coined the FTX Beach Club, which will be used for VIP entertainment and meet and greets.

"Formula 1 coming to Miami will signal the start of a US racing experience unlike any other. With Miami at the forefront of crypto and FTX leading the charge, it was the natural next step for FTX to capitalize on the hype and create something truly unique in Miami Beach. We're extremely excited to finally unveil all that we've put into this multifaceted experiential event to all our guests," said Sam Bankman-Fried, Chief Executive Officer of FTX.

On Saturday and Sunday, a Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 car will take to Ocean Drive for a high-energy spectacle that will have Miami Beach revved up for an incredible race weekend experience. Delivering constant energy to the event, local DJs will keep the crowd moving during the day as they explore everything FTX Off The Grid has to offer. As darkness falls on the beach, the stage will transition into a three-night ticketed concert series called 'Sunset on the Sand' produced by David Sinopoli, in conjunction with III Points and Club Space, with special performances from Disclosure, Kaytranada, and Jamie XX.

"We're excited to be collaborating with FTX Off The Grid over the Miami weekend," shared Toto Wolff, Team Principal & CEO, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1. "As the sport continues to develop in the US, it's fantastic that FTX, with their inherent creativity and spirit of innovation, are seizing this opportunity to elevate the fan experience with their takeover of Miami Beach."

"Our City and community are beyond excited about this race weekend. FTX Off The Grid promises to be an action-packed and epic festival," said City of Miami Beach Mayor, Dan Gelber.

Explore the dimensions of FTX Off The Grid :

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Garage I Integrating the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team into the heart of the festival, fans will get the chance to get up close and personal with the team's F1 car.

FTX NFT Art Galleries & Creation Stations | Connecting fans to the FTX and blockchain ecosystem, guests will have unrivaled access to create, discover, and purchase NFTs all throughout the event. The event also features a collection of unique one-of-one NFTs for purchase by a local artist. Guests can also create their own NFTs, which can be minted and pressed onto swag on-site for an unforgettable takeaway.

IWC Big Pilot Exhibition | IWC, the official timekeeper of FTX Off The Grid Miami Beach, will participate in the event with the return of their Big Pilot Exhibition, alongside an exclusive IWC lounge where they will entertain guests, partners and friends of the brand.

Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG Car Display | Offering a look at the latest lineup of Mercedes vehicles, guests will have a chance to get up close with their favorite vehicle models from Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-EQ, and Mercedes-Maybach, and learn about the newest performance features from a team of Mercedes experts. Complementing the Miami art scene, a local artist will also be creating a live art installation using a Mercedes vehicle as their canvas.

Star Atlas Video Game Lounge | A metaverse that is pioneering the next generation of gaming, Star Atlas will offer guests an up-close look at the in-game experience in the Star Atlas video game lounge, which will be featured alongside classic, vintage arcade games.

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Merch Store | Giving guests access to official team merchandise, the store will deliver a pop-up experience, which will act as a physical showroom, showcasing the team's replica race kit.



Motorsport Games | Guests can put their on-track driving skills to the test in the unbelievably realistic racing simulators from Motorsport Games. Featuring the popular racing game, rFactor2 guests will have the opportunity to go head-to-head with their friends on an iconic global racetrack.

Fashion Show | In partnership with a local Miami designer, a choreographed fashion show will take place on early Saturday evening against the backdrop of the iconic Miami Beach.

FTX Off The Grid will offer guests free access during the day and ticketed concert performances by night. Register for an exclusive NFT ticket and find more information on the line-up, activities, and schedule at www.ftxoffthegrid.com .

About FTX US:

FTX US is a US-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Our mission is for FTX US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer US traders a platform that inspires their loyalty, and become the market-leading US cryptocurrency exchange by volume over the next two years. To learn more about FTX US, please visit: https://ftx.us/

About FTX.COM

FTX.COM is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX.COM strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry. FTX.COM has grown quickly since its founding, becoming one of the most respected cryptocurrency exchanges in the world in 2 years.

To learn more about FTX.COM, please visit: https://ftx.com

FTX.COM is not available to U.S. residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

About the City of Miami Beach

World-famous Miami Beach welcomes millions of visitors each year to its white, sandy beaches, turquoise waters and vibrant cultural scene. Known for its colorful art deco and MiMo architecture, the 7-mile island offers some of the finest dining, lifestyle and health and wellness experiences anywhere along with a beautiful oceanfront promenade that connects South Beach to North Beach. To learn more about Miami Beach, please visit – www.miamibeachfl.gov

