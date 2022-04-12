Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Size Worth $2.49 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sacroiliac joint fusion market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The key factors driving the market growth include a rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries, the growing aging population, and various initiatives by market players. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in logistical bottlenecks, decreased sales & marketing activities, low demand, and other challenges for market participants. The major impact during the pandemic, however, was the cancelled/postponed elective surgeries. As many countries went under lockdown and implemented movement restrictions, the number of elective surgeries plummeted.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The degenerative sacroiliitis indication segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the high geriatric population and prevalence of chronic conditions.

The rapidly growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries contributed to the dominant share of the surgery treatment type segment in 2021.

The hospital end-user segment held the largest share of the global revenue in 2021 as hospitals are the primary Point-of-Care (POC) for treatment.

Furthermore, hospitals offer superior care to their patients, and treatment cost is generally reimbursed, which drives the segment growth.

The Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast years.

This is owing to significantly lower procedure costs lower infection risk and high patient satisfaction than hospitals.

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Growth & Trends

Several healthcare institutions and regulatory bodies recommended the postponement of elective surgical procedures. The Harvard Business Review estimated an approximately 4.8% GDP decline in the U.S. economy, in the first quarter of 2020, which could be attributed to the postponed healthcare services, particularly delayed elective procedures. The demand is anticipated to increase with the resumption of elective surgeries. The rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is a major factor contributing to the market growth. For instance, in September 2021, Core Link Surgical reported that its patented Entasis SI Joint Fusion System surpassed 5,000 implants.

The growing aging population in developed countries, such as the U.S., and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are leading to a rise in the number of surgeries performed every year. As per the U.S. Census Bureau in 2019, out of the 328 million U.S. population, about 75 million were aged 60 years and older. This implies that a significant number of the population is vulnerable to degenerative sacroiliitis and sacral disruption leading to an increased number of SI joint fusion surgeries. Many companies specializing in spine, orthopedic, or musculoskeletal solutions hold a significant share of the market. These players are involved in increasing their market share through R&D, product launches, geographical expansions, and partnerships.

For example, in March 2021, Aurora Spine, operating in spinal implant & pain management markets, launched the SiLO Posterior SI Joint Fusion System. In February 2020, Genesys Spine launched its Sacroiliac Joint Fusion system consisting of partially threaded and fully threaded implants. In January 2018, Surgalign Spine Technologies, Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical, entered the market by acquiring Zyga Technology, Inc. In July 2020, the company sold its OEM Businesses to become a pure-play global spine company and changed its name to Surgalign.

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global sacroiliac joint fusion market on the basis of indication, treatment type, end-user, and region:

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Degenerative Sacroiliitis

Sacral Disruption

Trauma

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Surgery

By Surgery Type



MIS



Open



By Approach



Dorsal



Anterior



By Product



Implants



Accessories

Injections

Diagnosis



Treatment

RF Ablation

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others (Specialty Centers, Research & Academic Institutes)

Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Market

SI-BONE, Inc.

PainTEQ

CornerLoc

SIGNUS Medizintechnik GmbH

Globus Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Life Spine, Inc.

Camber Spine Technologies, LLC

CoreLink Surgical

Xtant Medical

Surgalign Spine Technologies, Inc.

Medtronic

