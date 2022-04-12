Choice Financial Group Expands Into New Jersey

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Financial Group (CFG) announced today that it has acquired New Jersey-based William R. Seide Agency (Seide). The acquisition was effective April 1st.
Based in Riverdale, NJ, Seide is a full-service agency founded by current president William R. (Bill) Seide to service clients in the specialty niche space across the country. Bill Seide will continue to lead operations post-closing and will assist CFG in growing in the tri-state area.
"The opportunity to join CFG as an agency partner was very attractive to me," said Seide. "I was looking for a partner that allowed me to continue being an entrepreneur and combine ground floor growth potential. In CFG, I found that and more."
"I'm happy to welcome Bill and his team to CFG" said, Richard Braun, Founder and President of Choice Financial Group. "We are always looking for partners that fit our entrepreneurial culture and we are excited to join forces with Bill."
Bob Hilb, Head of M&A for CFG notes that "Bill and his team will be great partners for CFG. Their specialty niche focus along with their contacts in new carrier markets will be accretive to all on day one. I add my welcome to Bill and his whole team."
Seide represents the fifth acquisition for CFG since partnering with Northlane Capital Partners in October 2021.
About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. CFG is expanding its market presence through targeted acquisitions. CFG is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 17 offices in seven states.
