Here are the 85 Names Leading the Way in Customer Service in 2022

Business Intelligence Group Announces the Winners of the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Awards

PHILADELPHIA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named 85 companies, executives and products as winners of the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Awards. This annual business awards program recognizes those who are helping companies better communicate with their customers to provide a differentiated level of customer service.

"The role of customer service is changing every day and the winners of this year's program highlight the people, organizations and products that are really improving how consumers connect with companies," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group.

The 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Awards winners are listed below:

Consultant of the Year

PowerSchool Education Impact Consultants

Executive of the Year

Crystal Davis , HGS

, HGS Oanh Phuong , HP Inc.

, HP Inc. Ajay Kaul , AgreeYa Solutions

, AgreeYa Solutions Savita Jones , TTEC Canada

, TTEC Canada Kieran King , Talkdesk

, Talkdesk Russ Newall , Invafresh

Front-line Pro of The Year

Rajesh Ananth , Altimetrik

, Altimetrik Vanessa Renaud , net2phone Canada

Manager of the Year

Iffat Nakkad, TTEC Canada

Anggie Ramirez , SimpleLegal

, SimpleLegal Melinda Hicks , CallTower

, CallTower Victoria Bear , net2phone Canada

Organization of the Year

Micro - 10 or fewer employees

Simplr

Very Small - 11-100 employees

Arch Insurance Accident and Health

BrüMate

CareHive Health Inc.

Chattermill

Chime Technologies

Cymbiotika LLC

FOTILE America LLC

Hestia Construction & Design, LLC

Joe's Garage Coffee

OnSIP

Prepaid Ventures

Simple Syllabus

SIOS Technology

Small - 100-999 employees

AdCellerant

Broadvoice

Cord Blood Registry

Endurance Warranty Services

Flowspace

Health Advocate

Hometap

Infosec Institute

Other World Computing

Public.com

PURE Insurance

ShipMonk

Signifyd

Stirista

Udacity

Zonar

Medium - 1000-9,999 employees

ActiveCampaign

AppFolio, Inc.

BairesDev

Bankers Healthcare Group

IFS

KB Home

POWERHOME SOLAR

Resolute Forest Products

Virgin Pulse

Large - More than 10,000 employees

NetApp, Inc

TELUS International

TTEC Canada

Outsource Partner of the Year

Consumer Priority Service

Convey Health Solutions, Inc.

Hexacta

Liveops

TTEC Canada

Wow Digital Inc.

Technology of the Year

Aisera

Bloomfire

Constant Contact Using AI to Personalize Caller Content

Convey Health Solutions' Miramar platform

Forward Networks

Globalization Partners

HGS Axle™

Jane Software Inc.

Mitto Conversations

Pegasystems Pega Voice AI and Messaging AI

Phoenix Ortho

UpEquity

Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform

VNPT Money

Transformation of the Year

AARP Consumer Care

Blue Shield of California

Consumer Reports

HGS

Humana, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mode Analytics

Namely

Payroc Call Center

Seneca Technical Support

This year's judges also recognized the following companies as finalists: Atlantic.Net, BookJane, Cloudbeds, Cordial, Datasite, OwnBackup, Pedigree Technologies, Qgiv, QTS Data Centers, Tealium, TouchPoint One, Vertafore, Vivint Smart Home, WatchGuard Technologies, and Zultys Inc.

For more information about the Excellence in Customer Service visit https://www.bintelligence.com/excellence-in-customer-service-awards.

