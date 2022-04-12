Here are the 85 Names Leading the Way in Customer Service in 2022

Business Intelligence Group Announces the Winners of the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Awards
PHILADELPHIA, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group named 85 companies, executives and products as winners of the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Awards. This annual business awards program recognizes those who are helping companies better communicate with their customers to provide a differentiated level of customer service.
"The role of customer service is changing every day and the winners of this year's program highlight the people, organizations and products that are really improving how consumers connect with companies," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group.
The 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Awards winners are listed below:
Consultant of the Year
- PowerSchool Education Impact Consultants
Executive of the Year
- Crystal Davis, HGS
- Oanh Phuong, HP Inc.
- Ajay Kaul, AgreeYa Solutions
- Savita Jones, TTEC Canada
- Kieran King, Talkdesk
- Russ Newall, Invafresh
Front-line Pro of The Year
- Rajesh Ananth, Altimetrik
- Vanessa Renaud, net2phone Canada
Manager of the Year
- Iffat Nakkad, TTEC Canada
- Anggie Ramirez, SimpleLegal
- Melinda Hicks, CallTower
- Victoria Bear, net2phone Canada
Organization of the Year
Micro - 10 or fewer employees
- Simplr
Very Small - 11-100 employees
- Arch Insurance Accident and Health
- BrüMate
- CareHive Health Inc.
- Chattermill
- Chime Technologies
- Cymbiotika LLC
- FOTILE America LLC
- Hestia Construction & Design, LLC
- Joe's Garage Coffee
- OnSIP
- Prepaid Ventures
- Simple Syllabus
- SIOS Technology
Small - 100-999 employees
- AdCellerant
- Broadvoice
- Cord Blood Registry
- Endurance Warranty Services
- Flowspace
- Health Advocate
- Hometap
- Infosec Institute
- Other World Computing
- Public.com
- PURE Insurance
- ShipMonk
- Signifyd
- Stirista
- Udacity
- Zonar
Medium - 1000-9,999 employees
- ActiveCampaign
- AppFolio, Inc.
- BairesDev
- Bankers Healthcare Group
- IFS
- KB Home
- POWERHOME SOLAR
- Resolute Forest Products
- Virgin Pulse
Large - More than 10,000 employees
- NetApp, Inc
- TELUS International
- TTEC Canada
Outsource Partner of the Year
- Consumer Priority Service
- Convey Health Solutions, Inc.
- Hexacta
- Liveops
- TTEC Canada
- Wow Digital Inc.
Technology of the Year
- Aisera
- Bloomfire
- Constant Contact Using AI to Personalize Caller Content
- Convey Health Solutions' Miramar platform
- Forward Networks
- Globalization Partners
- HGS Axle™
- Jane Software Inc.
- Mitto Conversations
- Pegasystems Pega Voice AI and Messaging AI
- Phoenix Ortho
- UpEquity
- Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform
- VNPT Money
Transformation of the Year
- AARP Consumer Care
- Blue Shield of California
- Consumer Reports
- HGS
- Humana, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mode Analytics
- Namely
- Payroc Call Center
- Seneca Technical Support
This year's judges also recognized the following companies as finalists: Atlantic.Net, BookJane, Cloudbeds, Cordial, Datasite, OwnBackup, Pedigree Technologies, Qgiv, QTS Data Centers, Tealium, TouchPoint One, Vertafore, Vivint Smart Home, WatchGuard Technologies, and Zultys Inc.
For more information about the Excellence in Customer Service visit https://www.bintelligence.com/excellence-in-customer-service-awards.
About Business Intelligence Group http://www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Media Contact
Maria Jimenez, Business Intelligence Group LLC, 1 6095567712, russ@bintelligence.com
SOURCE Business Intelligence Group LLC
