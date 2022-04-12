Rentec Direct Tech Mastery Scholarship Provides Funds for Outstanding Computer Science Students

Application deadline for Rentec Direct Tech Mastery Scholarship approaching on April 15

GRANTS PASS, Ore., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The application deadline for Rentec Direct's Tech Mastery Scholarship is approaching on April 15, 2022. The Tech Mastery Scholarship program is now in its fifth year of providing funds to outstanding college and graduate students pursuing an education in computer science or a closely related field. The program was founded in 2016 by leading property management software provider, Rentec Direct, to help support the goals and dreams of future technology influencers.

"I believe that investing in knowledge pays the best dividends for the future, and we want to help technology students complete their education and transform dreams into reality," says Nathan Miller, President of Rentec Direct and Founder of the Tech Mastery Scholarship. "Rentec is a team of creative, passionate individuals with a great sense of humor, and we look for the same in the scholarship applications we receive each year."

Students can visit RentecDirect.com/Scholarship to apply and must include a cover letter and 1,000-word essay. This year's essay topic poses the question: "What are some of the greatest obstacles the technology industry has overcome in the past five years, and what major obstacles do you foresee for the industry in the future?" 2022 scholarship recipients will be announced on or before June 1, 2022.

Applicants must be enrolled full-time in a computer science or closely related degree program at an accredited U.S. college or university with a GPA of 3.0 or higher to be considered eligible for the Tech Mastery Scholarship. High school seniors planning to attend an accredited university for a related program in the following term are encouraged to apply.

For a full list of eligibility requirements, visit: https://rentecdirect.com/scholarship/.

