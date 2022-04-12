INTRODUCING EGGO® GRAB & GO LIEGE-STYLE WAFFLES: A DELICIOUS NEW BREAKFAST FOR BUSY, ON-THE-GO PARENTS

The first-ever Eggo waffles that don't require a toaster hit shelves this April
BATTLE CREEK, Mich., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggo® is giving parents a new way to enjoy the most important meal of the day on-the-go with its latest delicious breakfast innovation: Eggo® Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles, the first-ever Eggo waffle that doesn't require a toaster.
The all new Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles are bistro-quality handheld waffles, crafted with busy parents in mind. The waffles, inspired by a classic Belgian street food staple, feature a golden brioche dough and are baked through with crunchy bits of pearl sugar. These on-the-go waffles are made with real butter and no artificial colors or flavors and, starting this April, will be available in two delicious flavors: Buttery Maple and Strawberry.
Eggo Grab & Go Waffles are individually wrapped and can be eaten at room temperature – they thaw in under an hour – or can be enjoyed warm straight from the toaster. The Liege-style waffles are infused with maple flavor and other natural flavors, so no syrup or toppings are needed, making them a convenient, mess-free breakfast option for parents on-the-go.
"Mornings are tough for families. We heard from parents that they often sacrifice their own needs, like skipping breakfast, in order to make sure their kids get a great start to the day," said Joe Beauprez, Marketing Director with Eggo. "That's why we created the new Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles with busy parents in mind. These delicious and satisfying mess-free waffles are perfect to enjoy during carpool drop offs, while commuting to work and especially when you have a jam-packed weekend filled with back-to-back sporting events for your kids."
Find the new Eggo Grab & Go Liege-Style Waffles at retailers nationwide starting in April. Available in a 4-pack box for a suggested retail price of $5.99 and a 12-pack box for a suggested retail price of $12.99.
Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles.
