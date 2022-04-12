WeBrokr Represents WhatCulture In Acquisition By Future Plc

Digital media giant Future Plc's acquisition of WhatCulture was made possible through the Sell-Side advisory services of Cincinnati M&A firm WeBrokr.
CINCINNATI, Ohio, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital publishing M&A firm WeBrokr has successfully advised WhatCulture Ownership on their acquisition by Future Plc. This acquisition will help bolster Future's position in video, most notably on YouTube. With this latest acquisition Future continues to build its authority in the entertainment publishing industry. As a leading brand in the general entertainment publishing sector, WhatCulture has served as one of the most trusted voices in the industry for more than a decade. The online publication covers the latest topics in film, video games, TV shows, geek culture, and comic books on both web and video.
Logan Abner, Founder of WeBrokr said:
"We are very excited to announce the successful Sell-Side representation of WhatCulture. Peter & Matt were able to successfully build & scale one of the most reputable – and in my opinion – unique brands within the highly competitive entertainment publishing industry. They were able to find the perfect blend of Web + Video diversification, which takes true talent to build from the ground up. We are excited to witness the continued success of WhatCulture under the Future Plc umbrella of brands!"
As a digital publishing M&A firm founded in 2012, WeBrokr is primarily known for representing premium publishing web properties for acquisition. Led by founder and CEO Logan Abner, WeBrokr has extensive experience working with both Sell-Side and Buy-Side clientele. WeBrokr is one of the most accomplished M&A firms in the world for entertainment, gaming and tech-related publishing acquisitions.
The WhatCulture acquisition by Future Plc was officially announced March 24th, 2022.
Logan Abner
WeBrokr, LLC
Logan@WeBrokr.com
