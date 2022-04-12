Noblis Awarded Patent for Autonomous Machine Coordination System

"Orchestrated autonomy" allows machines to share situational awareness, self-organize and create earned trust
RESTON, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noblis, Inc., a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, today announced the award of U.S. patent 11,283,874 for a system for collectively optimizing cooperative actions among autonomous connected machines. This system allows ad hoc collections of nearby machines to independently plan motion paths and earn trust from other machines by consistently carrying out those plans.
"Noblis Orchestrated Autonomy allows pick-up teams of autonomous machines to perform as if they have trained together extensively," said Karl Wunderlich, Noblis research team lead and the system's inventor. "Further, if one machine in the system malfunctions or begins to perform erratically, the team will self-organize to re-assign critical team functions and isolate the compromised machine."
This interoperability permits a level of high-speed motion and coordinated actions that would otherwise be impossible without advance knowledge of all the localized actions. Potential applications include autonomous vehicles coordinating movements through a roadway intersection, aerial drones self-organizing actions around a loiter point and autonomous submersibles performing undersea missions beyond the range of human control.
"Autonomous machine networks are increasingly a part of civilian and military mobility and logistics solutions," said Chris Barnett, Noblis chief technology officer. "Noblis Orchestrated Autonomy is an example of how innovative thinking can build in greater safety, flexibility and efficiency to the missions of those networks."
Learn more about Noblis' capabilities, our internally sponsored research and development program and other patents.
ABOUT NOBLIS
For more than 25 years, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions. Together with our subsidiaries, we work with a wide range of government clients in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.
SOURCE Noblis, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.