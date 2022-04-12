The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces Christy Soukhamneut, SVP, chief of staff, director Mortgage Strategic Initiatives, as a Spring 2022 Awardee

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after an extensive search Christy Soukhamneut, senior vice president, chief of staff, and director of Mortgage Strategic Initiatives, was selected for the Spring 2022 EWA Cohort.

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) announces that after an extensive search Christy Soukhamneut, senior vice president, chief of staff, and director of Mortgage Strategic Initiatives, was selected for the Spring 2022 EWA Cohort.

Christy Soukhamneut joined Flagstar Bank in 2019 as senior vice president, chief of staff, and director of Mortgage Strategic Initiatives. In this role, she is responsible for mapping future initiatives, including products, partnerships, technology, and sales strategies, to support Flagstar's leadership in the mortgage industry.

Prior to Flagstar, Ms. Soukhamneut was senior vice president, national sales performance, at Certainty Loans/Stearns, where she led a top-performing sales team. Earlier in her career, she was vice president, sales strategy and execution, at Bank of America. She learned the business from the bottom up, starting in a family-owned broker shop, and today has more than 20 years of experience.

"We welcome Christy to EWA! She has an unparalleled dedication to the banking industry and a passion for utilizing her knowledge to benefit customers and the greater community," said Larraine Segil, Chair and CEO of EWA. "As a leader and visionary, she has a lot to offer, and we look forward to seeing her contributions to our network of women!"

"Christy has an entrepreneurial spirit and sees business challenges as opportunities for creative solutions. She grew up in the business—learning it from her father—and I think that's given her a bottom-to-top perspective that leads to thoughtful decision making. She's also very involved in housing affordability and ensuring that Flagstar can better support the communities we serve," said Lee Smith, Executive Vice President, President of Mortgage of Flagstar Bank.

Ms. Soukhamneut currently sits on the Residential Board of Governor's for the Mortgage Bankers Association, on the Advisory Board for Freddie Mac, and is a governor of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Georgia. She serves or has served on a number of committees for the Home Builders Association of Savannah and the Savannah Area Board of Realtors. She is the upcoming co-president of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Savannah. Additionally, she is a member of the board of Voxtur Analytics Corp and Beneath the Surface Foundation.

Christy holds a master's and bachelor's degree in business administration.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. FBC is a $25.5 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 158 branches in Michigan, Indiana, California, Wisconsin and Ohio. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as 83 retail locations in 28 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage and other consumer loans, handling payments and record keeping for $291 billion of loans representing over 1.2 million borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

The Exceptional Women Awardees Foundation (EWA) selects high potential, high level Exceptional Women from multiple industries, develops and mentors them with guidance and career redesign advice to propel them to sustainable success - one woman at a time. Their year-long program enables the EWA to be connected for life to their ever-expanding EWA global network, as their fellow women leaders move into positions of significance. Learn more at exceptionalwomenawardees.com.

