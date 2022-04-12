DimeTyd Adds Consumer Products and E-Commerce Veteran to Team

DALLAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DimeTyd, the advanced logic-based online engine that offers Amazon vendors seamless recuperation of profit leakage, announces the appointment of Rick Farone as a business advisor. Rick is an e-commerce veteran with more than 30 years of expertise in consumer products, online business development and market planning.

Rick, a consumer product executive and E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year award recipient, most recently was a founding partner of Guardian Technologies, which creates innovative home environmental products and sells to consumers online. His previous role was as a senior executive for an innovative product corporation, where he led sales growth from $17 to $400 million. Rick has a proven track record of identifying new opportunities and delivering successful growth results in a variety of complex environments.

"We are excited to have a proven e-commerce veteran like Rick join our team," said Rohan Thambrahalli, president and founder of DimeTyd. "His years of knowledge and insight will help DimeTyd continue its drive to help online vendors experience success in the Amazon Marketplace."

Founded by e-commerce veterans, DimeTyd's technology is the first automated solution designed for Amazon vendors to accurately process the volumes of complex data produced within ongoing transactions and resolve costly overbilling and deductions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DimeTyd's vision is to empower fair, accountable, and transparent accounting for the world of e-commerce.

To learn more about DimeTyd and how their automated platform recoups lost funds for Amazon vendors, please visit www.DimeTyd.com or follow @DimeTyd.

About DimeTyd

DimeTyd's platform is an advanced 100% automated, logic-based engine that offers vendors seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on Amazon accounting errors. The platform conducts an audit of lost revenues dating back up to five years and seamlessly processes millions of data points to recoup funds to vendors. Once audited and reconciled, DimeTyd makes course corrections on recurring issues, enabling vendors to maximize all future profitability in the marketplace.

