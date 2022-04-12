Omega Systems Completes Merger With ACE IT Solutions

Combination Will Strengthen Managed Services Portfolio and Propel Growth in Financial Services Industry

READING, Pa., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omega Systems, a portfolio company of Pfingsten Partners and managed service provider to highly regulated and security-conscious businesses, today announced it has merged with ACE IT Solutions, a New Jersey-based technology solutions provider.

Based in Reading, PA, Omega will leverage the combination to extend their portfolio of 'Smart' solutions – including private and public cloud hosting, managed cybersecurity, managed support, NOC and escalation services, 24x7 service desk support, disaster recovery and more – further across the U.S. Founded in 2002, Omega is best known for their expertise supporting companies facing stringent compliance and regulatory demands in the banking, manufacturing, healthcare, professional/legal services, education and local government industries.

The combination will also strengthen Omega's presence in the financial services market. In particular, Omega will extend its service delivery capabilities to the alternative investment industry – including hedge funds, private equity firms and family offices – where businesses depend on sophisticated technology, premier service and seamless delivery to achieve their operational goals.

"ACE IT is widely respected in the financial services industry, and collectively with Omega's expertise supporting highly regulated companies, we're poised to demonstrate significant value to organizations contending with rigorous compliance demands and in need of sophisticated and innovative managed technology solutions," said Bill Kiritsis, CEO of Omega Systems.

Warren Finkel, managing partner of ACE IT Solutions, added, "I'm thrilled for ACE IT to join the Omega family and look forward to expanding and enhancing our service offerings together and introducing customers to new and emerging technologies that fuel their growth, fortify their operations and safeguard them against today's growing threats."

Since its capital investment from Pfingsten Partners in February 2021, Omega has continued to experience rapid growth while simultaneously increasing investments in physical infrastructure, service delivery and workforce. Headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, Omega has been providing dynamic IT and managed technology solutions to customers for more than 20 years. Visit http://www.omegasystemscorp.com to learn more.

About Omega Systems, LLC

Omega Systems is a leading managed service provider (MSP) and managed security service provider (MSSP) to mid-market organizations in the financial services, government, manufacturing, professional services and education industries. Applying their approach for personalized service, Omega's customer-first solutions are designed to address the growing regulatory, compliance and data processing needs of today's highly regulated and security-conscious businesses. Omega is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, where it also houses its own privately-managed SOC 2-certified data center.

About ACE IT Solutions

ACE IT Solutions is a globally-recognized provider of technology and IT services to a wide variety of industries including financial services and alternative investments, manufacturing, automotive, real estate, insurance and more. Companies rely on ACE IT Solutions as their single source for strategic IT consulting and cybersecurity risk management. Its services include business continuity, disaster recovery planning, business/ IT assessments, security audits, penetration testing and more. Additionally, ACE IT Solutions offers a portfolio of managed services including 24x7 help desk and server/network monitoring, offsite backup, email archiving and email security. It offers a comprehensive suite of customizable cybersecurity services to meet each firm's specific risk profile and compliance needs.

