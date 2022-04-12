Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call

DALLAS, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. LII, a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, today announced plans to report first quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, April 25, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central time. All interested parties are invited to listen as Chairman and Interim CEO Todd Teske and CFO Joe Reitmeier comment on the company's financial results and outlook, followed by Q&A.
To listen, call the conference call line at 844-291-6356 (U.S.) or 234-720-6989 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use participant code 5188402. The conference call also will be webcast on Lennox International's web site at www.lennoxinternational.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 11:00 a.m. Central time on April 25 through May 9, 2022 by dialing 866-207-1041 (U.S.) or 402-970-0847 (international) and using access code 1972402. The call also will be archived on the company's web site.
Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol LII. Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.
SOURCE Lennox International Inc.
