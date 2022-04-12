Pacaso Adds Lara Cumberland as Chief Operating Officer

Expands Senior Leadership Team with Seasoned Technology Industry Executive to Oversee Home Operations and Growth
SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today announced it has appointed Lara Cumberland as Chief Operating Officer, effective May 16, 2022. Cumberland brings more than 20 years of experience working at premier technology companies, including Meta, PayPal, eBay and IBM. In this newly created role, Cumberland will lead Pacaso's key cross-functional initiatives to deliver on great owner experiences on a global scale. Cumberland will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Austin Allison.
"Lara is a dynamic leader with extensive experience building, scaling and optimizing complex operations at some of the world's leading tech companies," said Pacaso Co-Founder and CEO Austin Allison. "Pacaso has assembled a seasoned leadership team with the expertise and vision to address the massive global opportunity in second home co-ownership and deliver on our mission. Lara is perfectly positioned to help propel Pacaso forward during this stage of accelerated growth."
"I am thrilled to be joining Pacaso at such a pivotal time," said Cumberland. "Pacaso is truly changing the way people experience second home ownership and pioneering a new category in real estate. I look forward to working with Austin and the rest of the team to continue building upon their momentum and rapid growth, while enhancing the Pacaso owner and buyer experiences through our first-rate team and technology innovations."
Prior to joining Pacaso, Cumberland led M&A at Meta, formerly Facebook, where she oversaw the integration of all global acquisitions since 2015. Cumberland also worked with Meta's executive team in leading strategic cross-company initiatives to address some of the company's most complex challenges. Before that, Cumberland held senior leadership roles overseeing M&A integration for more than 100 acquisitions at premier technology companies including IBM, eBay and PayPal.
About Pacaso
Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in more than 35 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work.
Learn more about Pacaso and view listings at Pacaso.com and connect with @PacasoHomes on Instagram and Twitter.
SOURCE Pacaso
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.