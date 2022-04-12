Thermal Custom Packaging Maintains Proper Preservation of Law Enforcement Evidence with PC-21 Phase Change Material Case

Phase change material case essential to maintaining the integrity of evidence

HIALEAH, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP), a company specializing in transportation solutions for sensitive healthcare and military cargo, is bringing its packaging to the front lines of law enforcement with PC-21 case, capable of preserving the integrity of evidence over long periods of time and transportation.

Research has found that the helical structure of double-stranded DNA is destabilized by increasing temperature. Above a critical temperature (the melting temperature), the two strands in duplex DNA become fully separated, degrading the DNA. Below this temperature, the structural effects are localized (Driessen et al., 2014). If DNA temperatures are not closely controlled, evidence risks being compromised. TCPs cases address three primary concerns when transporting temperature-sensitive evidence.

Chain of Custody: Consumer-grade coolers can be difficult to lock down, meaning the integrity of evidence can be questioned at trial.

Temperature Variations: Temperature fluctuations and freeze-thaw sequences cause biological evidence to degrade; especially during long transport times.

Cross-Contamination: If not separated by physical barriers, evidence from one container could contaminate another.

Using Phase Change Material (PCM), TCP is providing a safe-proof transportation case formulated to keep temperatures stable in a specified temperature range – including, short, long-term, and temperature-controlled storage; room, frozen and refrigerated temperatures – by absorbing or releasing latent energy. TCP's lightweight insulated cases are capable of transporting DNA samples while holding -21-degrees centigrade temperatures for many hours. PCMs will precisely maintain the required payload temperature and when stored in insulated reusable cases (available in three sizes), it can safely transport biological evidence at the correct parameters for many hours.

"Our phase change material carrying cases offer a safe and environmentally friendly alternative to dry ice that can be an asset to law enforcement," said Founder and CEO of Thermal Custom Packaging, Dr. Clifford Glade. "Public health departments anticipate a spike in incidents involving the transport of dry ice, as the material presents a significant fire hazard. From the distribution point out into the field, the PC-21 offers a complete solution for transporting frozen biological evidence."

About Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP)

Thermal Custom Packaging (TCP) is a medical product manufacturer—specializing in cold-chain transport solutions, insulated containers (totes), and the chemical reactions that maintain them. The Florida-based manufacturer run by doctors, has a unique understanding of what is needed out in the field and designs with input during testing in the field. The company is the force behind the PC-21, the latest transport technology for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and antibiotics—frozen without dry ice. Many of the world's largest healthcare services rely on TCP solutions. To learn more, visit thermalcustompackaging.com.

Media Contact:

Dr. Clifford Glade, Director

Thermal Custom Packaging

333777@email4pr.com

888-570-2250

thermalcustompackaging.com

Driessen, R. P. C., Sitters, G., Laurens, N., Moolenaar, G. F., Wuite, G. J. L., Goosen, N., & Dame, R. T. (2014, October 21 ). Effect of temperature on the intrinsic flexibility of DNA and its interaction with architectural proteins. Biochemistry. Retrieved January 25, 2022 , from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5451147/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermal-custom-packaging-maintains-proper-preservation-of-law-enforcement-evidence-with-pc-21-phase-change-material-case-301522899.html

SOURCE Thermal Custom Packaging