JFS Partners Announces the Acquisition of Transcendent by Airiam

BOSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JFS Partners , a specialized M&A Advisory and Consulting firm facilitating transactions in the MSP, cloud, colocation and communications industries, today announces the acquisition of Transcendent , a leading IT consulting and managed service provider based in Hartland, Wisconsin, by Airiam , a managed services provider headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

JFS Partners served as the exclusive advisor to Transcendent throughout the sales process. The mature IT consulting and managed services company specializes in storage, networking, virtualization, hybrid cloud solutions, infrastructure, cybersecurity, disaster recovery and more. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Transcendent will enhance Airiam's robust portfolio of fully-managed IT, cybersecurity, and digital transformation solutions and services across multiple industries, including financial, healthcare, government, utilities, criminal justice and manufacturing.

"JFS Partners is pleased to have advised Transcendent on its successful acquisition by Airiam," says Jim Farrell, CEO of JFS Partners. "This transaction continues to fortify our firm's dedicated and accelerated growth in the managed services industry and advances our position as a trusted and proven advisor."

"When we decided to explore a strategic sale of Transcendent, we chose JFS Partners because of its deep industry knowledge and experience in MSP transactions," says Todd Molbeck, President & CEO at Transcendent. "The entire JFS Partners team provided valuable strategic advice, insight, and support throughout every step of the sale. We are extremely pleased with their partnership and the outcome."

JFS Partners delivers M&A Advisory & Consulting services for buy-side, sell-side, consulting, exit planning, and capital raises for MSP, Cloud, Colocation, Communication Service Providers (CSP), Manufacturing, Professional Services, SaaS and VARs. JFS Partners offers a focused scope of M&A services that empower businesses to take advantage of market consolidation and geographic expansion. We are the industry-leading boutique advisory firm with laser-focused expertise, a broad network of industry relationships, and a deep understanding of the marketplace. For more information, visit www.jfs-partners.com . Follow JFS Partners on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Transcendent is an IT Consultant with a mature Managed Service practice based in Hartland, Wisconsin. We serve clients nationwide and specialize in storage, networking, virtualization, security, hybrid cloud solutions and more. Transcendent has premier status with many hardware and software vendors, so we can provide the best solution and price. www.transcendent-llc.com

