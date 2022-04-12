MediLink Therapeutics Receives FDA Clearance of IND Application for YL201 Antibody Drug Conjugate Product

SUZHOU, China, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MediLink Therapeutics announced that YL201, the first compound based on MediLink's proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform, has been cleared on its Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Phase I first-in-human study.
YL201 uses a novel "TMALIN" (Tumor Microenviroment Activable Linker) ADC technology developed at MediLink Therapeutics to resolve potential ADC resistance and stability issues. Preclinical data demonstrated great efficacy of YL201 in various in vivo tumor models, such as non-small cell lung cancer, prostate cancer and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and furthermore YL201 shows good tolerability in non-human primates. The clearance of our first IND marks an important milestone for MediLink and brings novel treatment opportunity of this conjugate drug to global cancer patients.
About MediLink Therapeutics
MediLink Therapeutics was established in 2020 by an experienced team with innovative ADC expertise and management skills. The company is committed to developing globally competitive conjugated drugs and building a differentiated proprietary ADC technology platform. MediLink focuses clinical drug development on unmet medical needs, and will continuously expand into new disease areas to serve the global patients.
Contact:
Lei Yang
Email: lei.yang@medilinkthera.com
SOURCE MediLink Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.