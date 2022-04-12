Leader in Oxygen Sensing Solutions Launches RAD-0002-ZR Oxygen Deficiency Alarm for Low Temperatures to Exceed Current Standards

GasLab® launches their new, wall-mounted safety device, the Oxygen Deficiency Alarm for Low Temperatures for cold storage down to -50°C.

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaslab® Inc., a leader in gas sensing technologies and safety solutions, has released the new RAD-0002-ZR Oxygen Deficiency Alarm designed to measure potentially dangerous oxygen levels in low temperature applications.

The GasLab® RAD-0002-ZR Oxygen Deficiency Monitor provides cryogenic facilities, laboratories, food packagers, and warehousing industries with low temperature freezers the ability to monitor potentially hazardous oxygen levels in conditions down to -50°C.

"Our team identified a gap in the marketplace for low temperature oxygen deficiency monitoring. Our engineers were then able to design and build a device that exceeds the specifications and performance required in the market and at a lower cost," said Travis Lenander, CEO.

"Our goal was to develop a safety monitor that would exceed the most rigorous of temperature environments. The GasLab® RAD-0002-ZR provides customers with the ability to ensure workplace safety in enclosed spaces while monitoring oxygen levels based on OSHA's well know safety guidelines," Lenander added.

Monitoring extremely low temperatures is not the only new feature that the GasLab® RAD-0002-ZR brings to the market. It's zirconium oxide sensor ensures greater longevity under normal operating conditions extending the useful life of the device. The monitor also includes a fails safe relay, user configurable alarm settings, and a 4-20mA analog output to view the devices measurements in your Building Management System or security system.

Additionally, each GasLab® RAD-0002-ZR includes both audible and visual alarm indicators, allowing the end user to be instantly notified before they enter an oxygen deficient environment. In the event of a potential hazard, the monitor will set off its audible and visual alarms, as well as triggering an automatic shut-off valve or an alert to the fire control panel to make an automatic call to the fire department.

Each GasLab® RAD-0002-ZR has an easy-to-read LCD screen that displays the current oxygen levels for an immediate, at-a-glance reading of the concentrations. This gives employees peace of mind with the monitor's presence and ease of readability.

"Having a combined 30+ years' experience in this field has allowed our R&D team to identify an opportunity to create a product which provides a solution for almost every low temperature or cryogenic application," said Ray Hicks, CO2Meter's CTO. "With continuous monitoring, extensive alarm settings, user configurability, field assurance, and much more – this device is well suited for applications where before were often not easily accessible."

"One of the keys to our continued success is our partnerships and customer relations in a broad range of industries. And with the increase of tragic incidents surrounding inert gas applications, we will only continue to expand our leadership position within these markets to provide solutions for partners and customers across the globe," Lenander added.

For more information on the GasLab® RAD-0002-ZR, please email us at Sales@Gaslab.com

About Gaslab®: Gaslab, headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL., is an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of oxygen and other inert gas detectors and sensor technologies.

