Leader in Oxygen Sensing Solutions Launches RAD-0002-ZR Oxygen Deficiency Alarm for Low Temperatures to Exceed Current Standards

GasLab® launches their new, wall-mounted safety device, the Oxygen Deficiency Alarm for Low Temperatures for cold storage down to -50°C.
ORMOND BEACH, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaslab® Inc., a leader in gas sensing technologies and safety solutions, has released the new RAD-0002-ZR Oxygen Deficiency Alarm designed to measure potentially dangerous oxygen levels in low temperature applications.
The GasLab® RAD-0002-ZR Oxygen Deficiency Monitor provides cryogenic facilities, laboratories, food packagers, and warehousing industries with low temperature freezers the ability to monitor potentially hazardous oxygen levels in conditions down to -50°C.
"Our team identified a gap in the marketplace for low temperature oxygen deficiency monitoring. Our engineers were then able to design and build a device that exceeds the specifications and performance required in the market and at a lower cost," said Travis Lenander, CEO.
"Our goal was to develop a safety monitor that would exceed the most rigorous of temperature environments. The GasLab® RAD-0002-ZR provides customers with the ability to ensure workplace safety in enclosed spaces while monitoring oxygen levels based on OSHA's well know safety guidelines," Lenander added.
Monitoring extremely low temperatures is not the only new feature that the GasLab® RAD-0002-ZR brings to the market. It's zirconium oxide sensor ensures greater longevity under normal operating conditions extending the useful life of the device. The monitor also includes a fails safe relay, user configurable alarm settings, and a 4-20mA analog output to view the devices measurements in your Building Management System or security system.
Additionally, each GasLab® RAD-0002-ZR includes both audible and visual alarm indicators, allowing the end user to be instantly notified before they enter an oxygen deficient environment. In the event of a potential hazard, the monitor will set off its audible and visual alarms, as well as triggering an automatic shut-off valve or an alert to the fire control panel to make an automatic call to the fire department.
Each GasLab® RAD-0002-ZR has an easy-to-read LCD screen that displays the current oxygen levels for an immediate, at-a-glance reading of the concentrations. This gives employees peace of mind with the monitor's presence and ease of readability.
"Having a combined 30+ years' experience in this field has allowed our R&D team to identify an opportunity to create a product which provides a solution for almost every low temperature or cryogenic application," said Ray Hicks, CO2Meter's CTO. "With continuous monitoring, extensive alarm settings, user configurability, field assurance, and much more – this device is well suited for applications where before were often not easily accessible."
"One of the keys to our continued success is our partnerships and customer relations in a broad range of industries. And with the increase of tragic incidents surrounding inert gas applications, we will only continue to expand our leadership position within these markets to provide solutions for partners and customers across the globe," Lenander added.
For more information on the GasLab® RAD-0002-ZR, please email us at Sales@Gaslab.com
About Gaslab®: Gaslab, headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL., is an industry leader in the design and manufacturing of oxygen and other inert gas detectors and sensor technologies.
Visit Gaslab.com and connect with us on: Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Mark Lemon
Gaslab
386-872-7668
333956@email4pr.com
SOURCE GasLab, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.