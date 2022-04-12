Kuva Systems Announces Key Engagements with Marathon Oil, Microsoft, and Texas Tech University

Continuous Monitoring of Methane Emissions with Infrared Cameras Gaining Momentum

BOSTON and HOUSTON, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuva Systems, a leader in continuous methane monitoring for the oil and gas industry, is pleased to announce that it has deployed additional infrared cameras after a successful pilot program with Marathon Oil . Kuva is also announcing partnerships with Microsoft and Texas Tech University.

These developments affirm Kuva's leadership in the increasingly crucial continuous methane monitoring technology sector. Kuva's technology can be used by companies seeking to reduce methane emissions and meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. The company's patented platform is the industry's leading image-based continuous methane monitoring system and is ideally positioned to supplant older, less accurate and more expensive methods of methane detection. Kuva's solution enables upstream and midstream oil and gas companies to quickly identify leaks, and analyze and address the root cause of emissions.

"We're thrilled to partner with leaders in business and academia like Marathon Oil, Microsoft and Texas Tech to help deliver real environmental solutions. We now have the technology to help companies more quickly identify methane leaks by delivering actionable information, and we're committed to helping our clients achieve their environmental goals," said Stefan Bokaemper, CEO of Kuva Systems.

Kuva's technology allows its customers to identify, analyze and address operational issues faster and safer than with manual inspection visits. Traditionally, camera systems that provided continuous emissions monitoring would cost ten times what Kuva's patented technology is offering customers.

Marathon Oil

In 2021, Marathon Oil piloted eight of Kuva's methane imaging infrared cameras at its oil and gas production sites in the Permian Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Williston Bakken Shale and the SCOOP area of the Oklahoma Anadarko Basin. The company has since expanded to 10 additional cameras throughout its operational area. In January 2022, Marathon Oil committed to reducing its methane intensity 60% by 2025 and 80% by 2030 based on their current operations portoflio, relative to a 2019 baseline.

"We are excited to be an early adopter of Kuva's solution," said Dana Wood, Environmental Supervisor at Marathon Oil. "We believe that the technology, combined with our SCADA data, provides a more fulsome view of our operations and allows us to better understand and mitigate environmental impacts."

Microsoft for Startups

Kuva Systems is an Official Microsoft Partner through the "Microsoft for Startups" program. The program helps remove traditional barriers to building a company with access to the technology, coaching, and support that companies need to hit their next milestone. Access to a strong and diverse network is critical to every company's startup success. Kuva's monitoring platform is powered by Microsoft Azure. The Microsoft Azure IoT environment provides scalability, configurability, digital twin as well as industrial-grade security and encryption for both the Kuva camera and the Kuva cloud solution. Kuva's partnership with Microsoft enables the company to work with more customers and extend its reach further than otherwise possible.

Oilfield Technology Center (OTC) at Texas Tech University

The Oilfield Technology Center (OTC) at Texas Tech University has been conducting testing of the Kuva camera's gas detection performance since September 2020, including testing to establish detection limits in preparation for upcoming EPA rules expected later this year. Located on 10 acres in Lubbock, TX, in the Permian Basin, the OTC is a research and teaching facility with typical oilfield equipment including a full-scale working tank battery complete with processing equipment, providing a realistic field setting for emissions testing. Texas Tech's lead investigator, Denny Bullard, has 40+ years upstream oil and gas production experience and retired from Pioneer Natural Resources as Senior VP Operations Services prior to joining Texas Tech faculty.

About Kuva Systems

Kuva Systems is a leading methane monitoring technology company focused on making the invisible measurable and manageable. With offices in Boston, Houston, and Calgary, Kuva's patented infrared camera and cloud monitoring solution provide oil and gas companies with timely notification of methane leaks and the ability to investigate root causes of emissions. Kuva's solution enables upstream and midstream oil and gas companies to improve their operations and meet ESG and methane intensity goals. For more information, visit: https://www.kuvasystems.com

