U.S. Gluten Free Food Market Expected to Exceed $11 Billion By 2026

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The rising prevalence of diseases owing to unhealthy lifestyles is expected to drive the demand for gluten-free products in the coming years. Consumption of healthy food products in order to prevent health disorders, such as heart diseases, diabetes, obesity, chronic pulmonary disease, and metabolic syndrome is expected to drive the growth of this market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has exponentially impacted the usage of gluten-free products due to rising health, and wellness-related concerns among the consumers. Gluten is the protein found in grains such as rye, barley, wheat, and triticale. Foods with gluten cause food intolerance for consumers who have celiac disease, an autoimmune and inherited dysfunction in which gluten weakens the small intestine. Experts estimate that Celiac disease affects 1% of healthy people in the United States. That means at least 3 million people in the United States have celiac disease, with 97% of them undiagnosed. In the United States, people consume gluten-free foods to treat people with celiac disease or people without this condition for its supposed health benefits. As per a report from RESEARCHANDMARKETS, the United States Gluten Free Food Market will reach USD 11.4 Billion by 2026. The report said: "The U.S. Gluten-Free Market is segmented into Bakery Products, Dairy/ Dairy Alternatives, Meats/ Meats Alternatives, Condiments, Seasonings, Spreads, Desserts & Ice-Creams, Prepared Food, Pasta and Rice Etc. Among these, bakery and dairy alternatives are the most preferred for the gluten-free diet. Due to the rise in celiac disease in United States, the baking industry is focusing on gluten-free products. American eating habits are changing all the time; they have formed negative opinions regarding various ingredients currently in use, resulting in increased demand for gluten-free bakery products and dairy alternatives. Further, it is expected that the United States Gluten Free Industry will grow with a CAGR of 10.10% during 2020-2026." Active companies in the markets this week include The Good Flour Corp. GFCOF GFCO, The Kroger Co. KR, The Kraft Heinz Company KHC, Kellogg Company K, RiceBran Technologies RIBT.

RESEARCHANDMARKETS continued: "In U.S, those who are unable to tolerate gluten on a biological level typically consume Gluten-free food. In addition to this, people prefer to follow a gluten-free diet for a healthy diet. According to taste and consumption, grocery stores, mass merchandisers, independent natural or health food shore club stores, drug stores all have large varieties of gluten products. American people largely prefer grocery stores for purchasing gluten-free products because of ease in locating shops, availability of multiple goods categories, and regular buying destinations. According to the publisher, the United States Gluten Free Product Market Size was valued US$ 6.4 Billion in 2020. In the United States, factors like the increased number of celiac disease and the high incidence of autoimmune disorders fuel the gluten-free goods market expansion. Government attempts to promote the consumption of healthy foods and increased marketing activity expected to propel the industry forward, together with increasing spending on research and development to extend the shelf life of gluten-free probiotics are fueling market growth."

The Good Flour Corp. GFCOF GFCO BREAKING NEWS: The Good Flour Corp. Provides Update on New Production Facility - The Good Flour Corp. ("GFCO") is pleased to provide an update on its new 8,000 square foot production facility in Burnaby. The City of Burnaby has recently issued a Certificate of Completion for the construction work at the facility, which is one of the final major milestones prior to operations, which are targeted to commence in May. In addition, GFCO anticipates receiving its fully automated production line from Paxiom Inc., of Montreal, Quebec, in the first week of June, and aims to be operational, post validation, by July of this year.

"I am pleased to that the company is progressing on all levels with the completion and setup of our new gluten-free facility in Burnaby, BC," explained Matthew Clayton, CEO. "We anticipate having our dry-goods manufacturing commence during May and will be utilizing our current semi-automated equipment and production line."

Once operational, the automated production line from Paxiom Inc. will increase GFCO's output by a multiple of eight to ten times depending on the product sku, and produce up to 2500 bags an hour. GFCO expects that a single shift will be able to generate an annual $5 million retail value in product with a single daily shift and an annual $10 million retail value in product with two daily shifts. This will greatly expand GFCO's ability to serve and expand its foodservice and retail clients in the Canadian and United States markets. GFCO will also continue to operate from its current production facility, but will make equipment changes and focus fully on its baked line of gluten-free buns and pizza shells for its growing customer base. CONTINUED… Read The Good Flour Corp. full press release by going to: https://investors.goodflour.co/blogs/news

Kellogg Company K recently announced that it will host a live audio webcast of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareowners. Presentation slides will be available for viewing and download.

Steve Cahillane, Kellogg Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will be speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company. Included will be a question and answer session with confirmed shareowners attending virtually via secure online portal.

Live webcast and slides available at https://investor.kelloggs.com

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022 Time: 1:00 pm ET Webcast: Live audio webcast with slides Presentation Slides: Printable slides available at approximately 12:30 pm ET on Friday, April 29, 2022

Rebroadcast available at https://investor.kelloggs.com

Audio Replay: Available beginning at 5:00 pm ET on Friday, April 29, 2022, and remaining available for 90 days thereafter.

The Kroger Co. KR recently announced at its 2022 Business Update in Orlando it will offer more Americans delivery through the addition of spoke facilities in Austin and San Antonio, TX and Birmingham, AL powered by the Kroger Fulfillment Network and Ocado Group (OCDO). As a continuation of Kroger's successful entry into Florida in 2021 without physical stores, the new Texas and Alabama facilities will serve as new geographies for the organization, bringing innovation and modern e-commerce to the cities and extending the grocer's reach and ability to provide customers anything, anytime, anywhere.

"Kroger today looks very different than it did in 1883 when we opened our first store. But the core principles that made that store successful – service, selection, value, and our commitment to our customers – remain the bedrock of our business," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO.

"I'm incredibly excited for the future of Kroger, and both thriving physical stores and digital solutions are part of it. We continue to feel great about the momentum we're experiencing with Kroger Delivery and our partnership with Ocado, supporting Kroger in strategically leveraging our unique assets to expand in existing regions, including Atlanta, Cincinnati and Dallas, as well as enter into new geographies like Austin, Birmingham, Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Orlando, San Antonio, South Florida, and the Northeast through a flexible network of differently sized, high-tech facilities operated by friendly and knowledgeable associates," continued McMullen.

RiceBran Technologies RIBT, a global leader in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for human food, nutraceutical, pet care and equine feed applications, recently announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

"We overcame a challenging environment in 2021 to successfully expand our addressable market and deliver significant improvement in every financial metric," said Executive Chairman Peter Bradley. "We enhanced our value-add presence in the nutraceutical and wellness markets and made significant inroads for our core-SRB products in the companion animal market. These accomplishments will support accelerated growth, improved capacity utilization, and margin expansion in 2022, and with sustainable operating improvements in our milling operations, gives us optimism that we will transition to positive adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP*) in 2022."

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC recently announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. A press release and supplemental materials, including a pre-recorded management discussion, will be issued before the market opens. Kraft Heinz management will then host a live question-and-answer session with analysts beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The earnings release, supplemental materials, and audio of Kraft Heinz's question-and-answer session can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com . A replay will be available following the event through the same website.

