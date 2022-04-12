Castillo Engineering Engaged by ClearPath Energy on a 38 MW Portfolio of New York Community Solar Projects

Castillo Engineering provides savings for six ClearPath projects currently under construction

MAITLAND, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castillo Engineering announced today that the company had been engaged by ClearPath Energy to provide electrical design and engineering for a 38.25 MW portfolio of six community solar projects in upstate New York. Ranging from 4.5 MW to 7.5 MW in size, the projects are currently in late stages of construction in central New York, some of which have already achieved mechanical completion. Castillo Engineering's site optimization expertise resulted in over $200,000 in savings, on average, for each of these projects, which are scheduled to be operational in Q2 of 2022.

"We selected Castillo Engineering due to their team's hundreds of megawatts of experience in the New York and Massachusetts markets," said Greg Hering, Co-Founder & Director of Development at ClearPath Energy. "They were highly engaged, beginning with the iterative design process through to project as-builts. Their experience was helpful when working with equipment vendors, contractors, and lender's independent engineers. We are very pleased we chose Castillo Engineering because they have been extremely efficient and process-oriented, and they enabled us to reduce costs on each of the projects in this portfolio."

This portfolio of projects in New York joins Castillo Engineering's wide array of utility-scale solar projects completed in the Northeastern United States to date. Half of these six recent projects use solar trackers and the other half use fixed-tilt racking, and all use bifacial modules. Due to the fact that Castillo Engineering's extensive customer base across the country utilizes a variety of products, alongside their strong manufacturer relationships, the firm was able to offer expert equipment selection recommendations to ensure that each project was permitted quickly and achieved maximum value.

"With over 300 utility-scale projects under our belt and over twenty senior level engineers, we are pleased to have the experience and capacity to support the nation's leading solar EPCs and developers in order to accelerate the global transition to clean energy," said Christopher Castillo, CEO of Castillo Engineering. "We are glad to have been able to support ClearPath on this portfolio of New York projects, as its team of development experts were extremely knowledgeable and easy to work with."

This portfolio of projects will support New York in achieving its aggressive renewable energy goals, including a target to have 70 percent of the state's energy produced from renewable resources by 2030. In fact, three of the projects in this portfolio alone will increase one New York county's solar capacity by nearly 50 percent. In total, the six projects in this portfolio will generate enough clean energy to power 8,700 homes per year.

About Castillo Engineering

Founded in 1998, Castillo Engineering is a design and engineering firm that delivers expertise in full service solar and energy storage design, engineering, and consulting services to developers, EPC contractors and utility companies. Castillo Engineering's services cover electrical, structural, medium & high voltage for residential and utility-scale projects ranging from 5 kW to 500 MW. Our unmatched expertise has made us the go-to solar engineering firm for utility-scale ground mount system construction documents for the industry's leading EPCs and developers. Castillo Engineering has over 20 senior level engineers, is based in Maitland, Florida, and is licensed in all 50 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. Learn more at castillope.com .

